PGA Announces 2017 Nominees For Documentary Theatrical Motion Picture Awards

The nominees include "O.J.: Made in America," "The Eagle Huntress" and "Tower."

Today, the Producers Guild of America (PGA) announced its Documentary Theatrical Motion Pictures nominees for the 28th Annual Producers Guild Awards. The five nominees are listed below.

“O.J.: Made in America” (Ezra Edelman)

“Tower” (Keith Maitland)

“Life, Animated” (Roger Ross Williams)

“Dancer” (Steven Cantor)

“The Eagle Huntress” (Otto Bell)

The winners will be revealed at the 28th annual Producers Guild Awards, which will take place on January 28 at the Beverly Hilton. The ceremony will honor James L. Brooks with the Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television, Tom Rothman with the Milestone Award and Irwin Winkler with the David O. Selznick Achievement Award. This year’s awards co-chairs are Donald De Line and Amy Pascal.

Nominations for the Television Series/Specials and Children’s Programs, Long Form Television and Sports and Digital Series will be announced on January 5, while nominations for Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures will be announced on January 10.

Out of the five nominees, three — “O.J.: Made in America,” “The Eagle Huntress” and “Life, Animated” — premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. At the festival, “Life, Animated’s” Roger Ross Williams won the Best Director for Documentary award. Meanwhile, “Tower” won the Audience Award and the Grand Jury Award at this year’s SXSW Festival.

The Producers Guild of America is the non-profit trade group that represents, protects and promotes the interests of all members of the producing team in film, television and new media. For more information, visit their official website.

