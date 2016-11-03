Quentin Tarantino Confirms His Retirement After Next Two Films: ‘Drop the Mic. Boom’

The director reaffirms that his tenth film will be his last.

Quentin Tarantino has officially announced his retirement, but thankfully it’s not coming for a couple more years. The director – who’s been talking about retiring for quite some time – told the crowd at Adobe Max, a creativity conference hosted in San Diego, that he will stop making films after his tenth feature, meaning his next two will be his last.

“Drop the mic. Boom. Tell everybody, ‘Match that shit,’” he stated, per The Hollywood Reporter.

So what will those final two pieces be in his grand filmography? Earlier this year Tarantino teased a potential “Bonnie and Clyde-esque” story set in 1930’s Australia and last month he revealed that his main focus was on a new project he had been researching for four years. The subject is the 1970s and how that decade marked a turning point for American and international cinema. Though at the time he stated that he didn’t know if it was going to be a book, a six-part podcast or a documentary. “I’m figuring it out,” he told the audience at a masterclass held during the Lumière Festival in Lyon, France.

So sorry “Deadpool” fans, that means that the petition requesting him to direct the sequel will most likely not happen – though it was highly unlikely that he would consider taking on the project.

READ MORE: Quentin Tarantino Teases Intriguing New Project, Set in 1970

He also revealed a bit of his creative process for each new film, telling the audience at Adobe Max that he first goes through his personal record collection. “So much of [the movie’s language] revolves around a sound or a song,” he explained. “Before I’ve started, I’m seriously thinking about the music. I’m listening to a track and picturing everyone at the Cannes Palais just loving it.”

As for how he envisions life after finishing his career, he stated, “Hopefully, the way I define success when I finish my career is that I’m considered one of the greatest filmmakers that ever lived. And going further, a great artist, not just filmmaker.”

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.