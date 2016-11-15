‘RED’ Trailer: Cate Blanchett Goes High Art in Creepy Experimental Film Teaser

The project will debut at the Adelaide Festival in January 2017.

Cate Blanchett has a slew of projects in the works, including becoming Hela in “Thor: Ragnarok” and Kaa in “Jungle Book.” Add to that list the high art short film “RED” where she portrays Mother, a spider-like woman who “eats her partner after sex and weaves a tangled web,” per the Sydney Morning Herald.

Written and directed by Del Kathryn Barton, the film also stars Alex Russell and the Sydney Dance Company’s Charmene Yap. The project is “a surrealist take on female power inspired by the mating rituals of the Australian red back spider.” The first teaser of the short was recently released, which you can check out below.

“This brutal chronicle spoke to me of the poetics of female power as an inherent and indeed, elemental force in the universe,” Barton said in a statement. “By intercutting human protagonists with extraordinary macro footage, ‘RED’ has evolved into what I now consider to be an uncompromising celebration of female power.”

Blanchett will next be seen in Terrence Malick’s “Weightless,” out March 17, 2017, and the upcoming “Thor” movie. She’s also currently filming “Ocean’s Eight” and will voice the character Valka in “How To Train Your Dragon 3.”

“RED” will premiere as part of the Adelaide Festival at the Art Gallery of South Australia in January of 2017.

