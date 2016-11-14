Shia LaBeouf Says He Regrets Criticizing Steven Spielberg

LaBeouf told SiriusXM’s "Sway In The Morning" show that he "probably could’ve gone lighter on Spielberg."

Shia LaBeouf wishes he could have a do over on some of his previous comments about legendary director Steven Spielberg. Shortly after completing Spielberg’s “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,” LaBeouf told the Los Angeles Times that Spielberg had “done so much great work that there’s no need for him to feel vulnerable about one film, but when you drop the ball you drop the ball.”

LaBeouf later told Variety that Spielberg was “less a director than he is a fucking company.” Now, LaBeouf says he feels he was too harsh on Spielberg. “I fuck up sometimes, you know,” LaBeouf told SiriusXM’s “Sway In The Morning” show. “I probably could’ve gone lighter on Spielberg, that was probably something I should’ve backed off of.” LaBeouf added that Spielberg “gave me a lot of opportunities, though, and that’s on me.”

LaBeouf can be seen next in the upcoming thriller “Man Down,” which Lionsgate will release in theaters on December 2. LaBeouf plays a Marine who, after returning from a tour of duty in Afghanistan, finds himself on the search for his wife (Kate Mara) and son (Charlie Shotwell). The film is director Dito Montiel’s follow-up to “Boulevard.”

LaBeouf will also play the role of tennis legend John McEnroe in the sports drama “Borg/McEnroe,” about the 1980 Wimbledon tennis championship. The project is currently in post-production and marks the narrative feature debut for Danish documentary filmmaker Janus Metz Pedersen.