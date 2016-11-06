‘Stanley Kubrick’s Boxes’: Watch Jon Ronson’s 2008 Documentary About the Master Filmmaker’s Style

The 48-minute film was recently uploaded online.

Stanley Kubrick was famously meticulous, and over the years and decades many have searched for insights into his exacting process. That serves as the subject of “Stanley Kubrick’s Boxes,” a 2008 documentary directed by Jon Ronson. The 48-minute film has recently been uploaded to Vimeo, and is now available to watch.

Kubrick kept a trove of artifacts related to his own work, including set photos and personal notes like “please see there is a supply of melons kept in the house at all times.” Ronson first came into contact with the “2001,” “Full Metal Jacket” and “A Clockwork Orange” director in 1996, when an assistant of Kubrick’s reached out in regards to a documentary about the Holocaust Ronson had directed.

Kubrick died a few years later, and Ronson was allowed access to the filmmaker’s vast collection of boxes, some of which hadn’t been opened for decades. See what he found below.

