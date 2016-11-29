Exclusive: New Studio Ghibli Short Film Coming To U.S. Theaters For The Very First Time — Watch

The short will screen during the 15th anniversary re-release of "Spirited Away," which is adding a third night due to popular demand.

Earlier this month, distributor GKIDS delighted Studio Ghibli fans across the country by announcing that “Spirited Away” would be celebrating its 15th anniversary by returning to 400 theaters nationwide for a two-night event. Fortunately for those who have yet to buy their tickets, the distributor and Fathom Events are adding a third night due to overwhelming popular demand.

In addition to screenings on December 4 and December 5, “Spirited Away” will also play Thursday, December 8 at 7:00 pm. Tickets for the third screening will be available soon and can be purchased on the Fathom Events website. Released in 2001 and directed by Ghibli co-founder Hayao Miyazaki, “Spirited Away” won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature and has remained one of the most well-regarded films in the Ghibli library.

In addition to the 15th anniversary screening, attendees will also get the chance to watch the brand new short film “Ghiblies: Episode 2,” which has never been released in North American theaters until now. IndieWire is excited to premiere an exclusive clip from the short below.

Running 25 minutes, the movie is made up of several comedic vignettes that feature caricatures of Studio Ghibli members as they go about their day. “Ghiblies” utilizes new animation techniques from the studio and harkens back to the visual design of Isao Takahata’s 1999 comedy “My Neighbors the Yamadas,” making it a must-see for Ghibli fans.

Watch an exclusive clip below, and head over to Fathom Events to buy your tickets today.

