‘Suicide Squad’: Warner Bros. Executive Says Film Was a Success Due to Diverse Cast

“Suicide Squad” has grossed over $745 million worldwide, making it the eighth highest-grossing film of 2016. While the David Ayer-directed film received generally negative reviews from critics, many dedicated fans defended the action-packed film and stood behind it in support.
Now the film has become one of Warner Bros. most successful movies of this year and the studio’s President of Creative Development and Worldwide Production Greg Silverman says it’s all thanks to the movie’s diverse cast.
“The more movies that we make that are more diverse, have a more worldview voice behind them, are more successful,” Silverman said at Variety’s Inclusion Summit.
Stating that the first project where they really pushed diversity was “Suicide Squad,” he added that it’s one of the studio’s most profitable films of the year due to having Hispanic leads, multiple African-American leads and strong women in the cast.
“Having that diversity made us play worldwide, to all ages and all different kinds of people,” he continued. “That’s what we want, as many people buying tickets and getting moved by our content.”
“Suicide Squad” will be released on Blu-Ray and DVD on December 13, with an extended cut to feature additional scenes of Jared Leto as the Joker with Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn.
Diverse as in the various types of characters. Doesn’t matter if they were all the same race or not, as long as the diverse characters existed it would be successful. This politically correct ranting , believing the film was only successful because of gender or race is partly why Ghostbusters failed. It’s the roles, stories that were diverse that mattered, not the race or gender of characters so much.
Likewise, all the main characters of Final Fantasy 15 as well are very diverse as in different from one another in character, background stories, etc, even though they’re all guys and Eurasian… they are nevertheless diverse. Diversity isn’t just about race or gender. One character likes to take pictures, one is a king of a fallen empire, one is a survivalist, one is a talented cook, that’s diversity. Hollywood has to realize diversity of race isn’t as significant as they believe it is. Diversity of character, personalities, back stories, etc is far more significant.