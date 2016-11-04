‘Suicide Squad’: Warner Bros. Executive Says Film Was a Success Due to Diverse Cast

The film has grossed over $745 million worldwide.

“Suicide Squad” has grossed over $745 million worldwide, making it the eighth highest-grossing film of 2016. While the David Ayer-directed film received generally negative reviews from critics, many dedicated fans defended the action-packed film and stood behind it in support.

Now the film has become one of Warner Bros. most successful movies of this year and the studio’s President of Creative Development and Worldwide Production Greg Silverman says it’s all thanks to the movie’s diverse cast.

“The more movies that we make that are more diverse, have a more worldview voice behind them, are more successful,” Silverman said at Variety’s Inclusion Summit.

Stating that the first project where they really pushed diversity was “Suicide Squad,” he added that it’s one of the studio’s most profitable films of the year due to having Hispanic leads, multiple African-American leads and strong women in the cast.

“Having that diversity made us play worldwide, to all ages and all different kinds of people,” he continued. “That’s what we want, as many people buying tickets and getting moved by our content.”

“Suicide Squad” will be released on Blu-Ray and DVD on December 13, with an extended cut to feature additional scenes of Jared Leto as the Joker with Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn.

WB executive Greg Silverman says #SuicideSquad was a global success thanks to the film’s diversity pic.twitter.com/ZWy5ofQTAJ — Variety (@Variety) November 1, 2016

