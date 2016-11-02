‘The Fall’ Season 3: Why Gillian Anderson and Jamie Dornan’s Latest Tête–à–Tête Felt Longer, Darker and Wasn’t Worth the Wait

No one expected a series titled “The Fall” to end happily.
[Spoilers for Season 3, including the finale, below.]
Starting with a brutal interrogation room confrontation where an unrestrained Paul Spector (Jamie Dornan) brutally beats Detective Superintendent Stella Gibson (Gillian Anderson) and ending with a similarly blunt beating given to Dr. Larson (Krister Henriksson), the Season 3 finale squeezed in enough violent outbursts to fill a season. And that near-complete time frame doesn’t even include the morbid kicker: After strangling his fellow inmate, Paul used the same belt to asphyxiate himself. He died from it, too, just like his first victim, and similar to his mother.
Now, supporters with a deep appreciation for the complex psychology of the series will point to Paul’s death as a positive. Not only did he die in a similar fashion to his first victim (or at least the first victim Stella knows about, poor party girl Susan Harper, who thought she was healthily enjoying her youth through some simple, kinky group sex), but Paul killing himself meant Stella couldn’t get what she wanted: the Belfast Strangler living out his many remaining days confined to a prison cell. Rather, he took control and died in a fashion that brought even more attention to a narcissistic mama’s boy constantly in search of a woman’s obsession.
All this makes for a valid argument, and perhaps Paul’s death is preferable in execution to how we left him in Season 2 (dying in Stella’s arms). But the final season failed to justify spending so much more time with Paul, despite working overtime to make us believe his unlikely survival and even more unbelievable amnesia established a storyline worth the methodical presentation of a series that’s always loved reveling in elongated detail.
In the first episode alone, we spent nearly half an hour (not an exaggeration) watching as doctors swarmed around the dying man, spouting medical jargon unintelligible to anyone without a degree from Johns Hopkins. The purpose of such specific language and actions seemed to be authenticity, and the need for it became clear when Paul regained consciousness but claimed to lack the memories connected to his time as a serial killer. In any other show, this popular soap opera sidestep — “He’s got amnesia!” — would’ve been treated as such, with Stella flying into a rage befitting her name’s playhouse inspirations and psychologists being called in to verify and defend his condition, all while Paul began a brand new game of cat and mouse with the prosecution instead of the police.
Yet devout viewers knew “The Fall” would never slip into such showy territory. Instead, creator Allan Cubitt’s series recognized the need to validate the suspension of disbelief surrounding Paul’s amnesia (and his very survival). But even after setting up what could’ve been a traumatizing, public evisceration of Stella via Paul’s smarmy new lawyer (who hoped to prove Stella vindictively persecuted Paul due to an obsession; an obsession that wouldn’t have been hard to prove), the story shifted in its final hour to a series’ trademark usually spread more evenly over a season: violence.
It’s not that the devastating punches oh-so-suddenly landed on Stella were a problem on their own. As fitting with the show’s unsettling objective, Paul’s childlike fury over being put in his place by a woman illustrated the frightening power men have over women, as well as how helpless the patriarchal power structure of the interrogation itself proved in protecting her. (Why wasn’t he restrained? Well, because no man — namely, the ever-more-fumbling Jim Burns — thought to do so.)
Still, she took her licks better than her male counterpart. Dr. Larson was carted off in an ambulance to end the season, his fate unknown, after spending similar time challenging the physically dominant male in an intellectual setting. The two were set up as partners in psychological exploration earlier in Season 3: Stella fully aware of Paul’s danger because of how highly she identified with his victims (without becoming one herself) and Larson approaching Spector with “respectful skepticism,” despite appearing to hear Stella’s words of warning. (Guys! Come on! Why won’t we ever listen?)
Dr. Larson is an intriguing character because of how much respect he paid to Stella’s insights. While he did make progress with Paul, he was unable to make a similar connection. Was that failure only because he was a man and Paul’s trigger was the opposite sex? Or was it that Stella knew exactly what buttons to push? Whatever the answer, Stella was the only one to break Paul. She remains the sole individual smart enough to see past his demeanor, and she handled the cost of her insight and courage with more of both. Comparing their attacks is demanded by their similarities, and Stella’s better handling of it — at least in appearance — could be seen as a nod to her superior understanding of Spector and/or an example of her unflinching bravery in the face of the consistently destructive patriarchy.
What became frustrating looking back on the third season of “The Fall,” when it was all said and done, was how much of it felt like a waste of time. Explaining Paul’s motivations in such detail may have proven gripping for some, but we knew all we needed to know about the homicidal husband and father by the time he first sat down across from Stella. The fact Season 3 ended with a similar back-and-forth seemed as mandatory as it was repetitive. We always want to see Stella and Paul go toe to toe, but we’d been in that interview room before, at the end of Season 2. We’d lead up to a comparable point in the story, waiting to see what would become of Paul after Stella pinned him against the wall (figuratively, of course). So why did we need to see another season watching her best him, especially while circling around an amnesia storyline that led nowhere?
Sadly — for we’re as big of “The Fall” fans as they come — we didn’t. And after spending the whole season leading up to Episode 6, “Their Solitary Way,” in such dialogue-heavy, action-light episodes, the jarring violence felt like it was only there to distract us from realizing we’d just spent six hours circling questions better addressed in the previous 12. Paul’s outbursts relate to his character’s deep-seeded issues with women, but they fail to supply comparable significance to similar acts from the past two seasons. They feel extraneous, and thus repulsive in nature as well as depiction.
What was hard to watch became unworthy in Season 3, and that’s a fall we simply can’t bear.
Grade: C
Comments
Unlike the reviewer, I liked season 3 and I liked the amnesia twist in the prosecution of Paul Spector. Like many others, I wondered why Spector wasn’t chained to the table during interrogation and why he wasn’t arrested and charged after punching out Stella, instead returned to the mental facility where he was promptly released from handcuffs and allowed to roam free. He wasn’t given so much as a time out. But I think my favorite character was the overworked doctor of Belfast General Hospital who was called on to treat every injured person in Belfast. Why can’t we have that kind of medical care in the US? I for one was not surprised to see Paul punch out Stella–who in their right minds goes out of their way to embarrass a serial killer who is not handcuffed? Like suddenly he was going to play by the rules of etiquette? And what police officer do you know will hold a serial killer to her bosom anguished that he might die and not go to court? Did you buy that?
Francesca
Nick
completely agree with you. I should add the lack of security for a brutal and violent alleged serial killer was absolutely pathetic. It just seemed beyond any comprehension that this thug was allowed to mingle with other inmates in a psychiatric unit, that he was not restrained following his brutal attacks on two police officers. By the way I would throw the solicitor into a cell with Spector and throw away the key for 50 years and just feed them with stale bread and water every single day.
Hi Blue. I agree with your assessment. Obviously, Stella was baiting Paul, trying to get under his skin and prove the amnesia was an act. But like you, I was at first baffled that, with Paul unhandcuffed during the interview, there was not an armed guard standing watch at the door. My suspension of belief went right out the window after Stella was attacked and no guards rushed into the room to stop Paul from doing more harm.
Thank Goodness they finally got rid of his character. The first season was good but it was downhill after that. Methinks due to Dornan’s claim to fame 50 Shades of Grey (aka crap) they extended his character to add more sick fans to the viewership of The Fall. The only person that carries that show is the great Gillian Anderson and I would love to see more of her backstory and a entire revamp of a new season, new location, theme and characters if that is in the works! The show can be salvaged after all!
I totally agree. I want to see more Stella doing what she does best….nailing the bad guys to the wall!
It was time for Paul to go.
Personally, while I think Dornan is a much better actor than he gets credit for (it’s a shame he made 50 SHADES. ..bore fest), but the only reason I stuck around for Season 3 was for Stella.
That’s not to say I didn’t appreciate the story arc for Paul, I was just sick of his character by Season 3, and him dying, while it made some sense psychologically, felt like the writers took the “easy way out”; the ending was too abrupt.
Ultimately I see THE FALL as having PRIME SUSPECT potential.
I’d be happy if it were renewed with Stella still in Belfast working with the same team.
I think he was allowed too much free movement particularly after attacking Stella and Tom. I did think of Fred West when watching The Fall so suicide was not a huge surprise. Sadly there are a lot of people growing up without love and care who will develop problems and disorders
Why does Stella whisper? I have to put my TV on cc to understand what she is saying.
That’s what I wonder as well, Shaun. She whispers and there are very long pauses between dialogue. I can understand if a response requires much thought, but often she pauses then says goodbye in a whisper. I love the show and love both Gillian and Jamie.
so I started watching from season 3 (havent seen season 1-2)…hvae to say I enjoyed the pyscological discovery of spector and the people surrounding his life. brilliant season for my tastes, love the dark nature and the rather abrupt ending. I think it all fits
I was fine through the beginning of Season 3, and began to grow bored just after Paul’s attacks. I fell asleep, only to wake up as Paul was dying. I Not disappointed, I felt I’d saved myself a number of wasted hours of drudgery.
Like others, I enjoyed the MD from Belfast Gen’l Hosp., also wondered why Paul wasn’t restrained (how do you ‘forget’ this type of stuff?), and throughout the entire season grew increasingly tired of Stella’s whispery limp vocals. She’s an incredibly sexy woman, but the overdone low whisper of a voice and extra un-done button have grown tiresome. I also keep the CC to make sure I don’t miss anything. The sleazy solicitor, I could see some definite potential with that character for sure… The show (IMHO) is definitely salvageable, and I enjoyed the first two seasons immensely.
This review is idiotic. That season was perfect and justified the purpose of the entire previous two seasons.
And also, the medical scenes were not “spouting medical jargon unintelligible to anyone without a degree from Johns Hopkins.” That was a realistic scene with comprehensible dialogue.
I completely disagree with this review. I loved this episode & the entire season. I thought the amnesia storyline worked very well. How at times it seemed perhaps a new Spector was emerging. One who had no memory of his crimes & was even sickened by what he’d been accused of doing. When, in fact, his anger & violence was boiling beneath his seemingly cool exterior until he exploded in rage. In Season 1 & 2 we never doubted who Spector was, so the uncertainty created during Season 3 was a interesting shift in perspective & made the ending all the more shocking.
I appreciated fine performances by almost all of the actors in this series. As do others, I appreciated Season 3 and felt the final episode was truly excellent.
I enjoyed this show and wasn’t ready for it to end. I wanted Paul to escape rather than die so the show could continue.
I disagree with this review. I enjoyed the show and especially loved the ending. He killed himself only to spite Stella. He knew that all she wanted fwas for him to go to prison, so he denied her that. His obsession with her was such that stymieing her was worth dying for.
Acastos
I totally agree with this review. And, just for future reference, in the last paragraph it’s deep-seated not deep-seeded issues.
Would someone shed some light on the reason Jim disintegrated into drunken wreck. Something to do with the boys home and the priest? But what exactly?
I think the point with Jim was that he had worked on the boys home case and things were that bad there it had really messed him up. I think it was to give us an idea of just how bad that place was, thus giving us some insight into just how bad it must have been for an actual victim of the priest and boys home, i.e. Specktor. I had actually convinced myself that specktor was going to be the only man to walk free at the end. I thought Jim was gonna be found out for his dodgy dealings and locked up, I thought Stella was going to end up losing her job for some kind of malpractice due to the angle that specktors solicitor was looking to take. Specktors wife locked up for attempted murder…..and specktor spends some time in a psych unit, gets cured and walks free.
I saw Burns’ story as another example of the job taking someone down. Some point this season, Stella lamented how everyone Paul came in contact with was ruined….they fell, so to say. Paul died. Stellar didn’t get her conviction. Burns fired. Anderson’s nerve damage probably will get his let go now. Sally is suicidal. His kids are basically orphans. Rose survived but her entire worldview is warped in a Grimm fairy tale way. Even going back, Paul’s mother killed herself and the boys home friend took a murder sentence. Paul drove the local thug guy into a crazy killer. And Katie is all sorts of messed up. There are no winners on The Fall.
Glad to see many viewers actually liked season 3. I agree in particular with Stephanie. (Yeah, I’m bothered too about Spector not being in cuffs. But I’ll forgive the writers, given the generally great work they did.) Saluti a tutti.
I watch season 3 and at the end Rose Stagg tell a story to her daughter and creat a end where she say the princess fall in love with the prince who attack her before (he tried to kiss her). Maybe the prince, for her, is Paul Spector and maybe she confess that during her kidnapping she hated Paul but then she started to like him… Even if Paul is dead, a part of her is still in love with him. Sorry for my nglish I’m french.
I loved the first two seasons but Gibson’s personality seemed to change in Season 3. She was a much stronger character in the first 2 seasons and almost a pushover in the last one. The breathy Marilyn Monroe voice wasn’t realistic for a detective heading a murder case and she could have let him get destroyed in the beginning.?
DEEP-SEATED issues , not deep-seeded(I’m guessing auto corrected by your computer) . Sorry just tired of seeing typos like that. Another is unphased for unfazed.
I think the reviewer missed so many layers of this show. To me it was riveting and more about misogyny, power, abuse. It was about how we treat the vulnerable, and how women are blamed and held responsible for their own murders and attacks. Why wasn’t he “tied down,” because he was charming, good looking and had been docile. Because he’d shown no evidence of violence so he’d lulled them all into a false sense of safety. I think what I liked best about Stella’s character was her ability to just slog through the unending resistance and crap hurled at her while she is just doing her job. The job she is good at, the job she does so well at because of her ability to see “through” people and call them on it without fear. This recognition of who he is, is what both excited and enraged Spector and drove him to attack her… and in the end I think made him commit suicide. As he told the doctor, he woke up and realized he hadn’t put it all behind him, but had gotten worse and he couldn’t live with it. That’s why he asked if he could be cured…and when he realized he couldn’t….no hope.
The pauses and silences in the show are as important as the conversations. But you need to know what you are seeing.
I sort of agree. Yes if felt drawn out. But I feel like they showed us a deeper look into who Paul really is. He unraveled at the end when he realized he is not going to get away with his crimes. Once he realized that they had him he got sloppy. It showed all of that. I felt that they stayed true to the characters.
As a former NYC Homicide Detective I found this story to be close to realistic. All you complainers have been brought up on 60 or 90 minute TV shows where the case is neatly solved. Not so. Often these cases take a lot of time and engagement with the “person of interest”. As for ending, I felt the loss that Stella seemed to feel. The sudden ending without a satisfactory conclusion, jail time. I thought the final scene, with her apparently returning to her home in London was
great. Alone, with a glass of wine, kicking off her shoes and thinking about the loss of completion, in her mind of the results. I suffered that type of loss several times. OK, I’ll give the the
lack of restraining during the interview would not
happen in my world-but I’m 6’4 and 220 pounds.
What a poor review to a great season. I loved season one, didn’t like season 2, but this third season has been a gem. Masterpiece acting from Jamie Dornan (that last episode interview with Stella, Gillian being her natural great, was majestic). And the violence was justified. If you don’t like it, don’t watch a crime series, like, for real. What a dull review…
I was more gripped by the intensity of Season 3, than the first two season. I want to understand, why a person gets so violent. Loved the acting of every person in the season 3. Tormented police by dealing with very, very sick individuals. I hope, that there will be another season!!!!!
I can’t believe you missed it all. You saw it, but missed it.
The intimate story line, in which everything unfolded in front of you with a sense of real time, I suppose would be compelling based on ones tastes. But the point of the end? How did you miss that? It wasn’t merely “getting under his skin”. It was finally tapping into the core of Paul.
Think back to the major points.
Paul wanted absolute control. That was his obsession. And he saw himself as special. Above them all. And wanted his power to be seen, by his victims then later by Stella.
He reveled in telling her of his “special” experiences, which were beyond those experienced by the mere “normal people”.
But in his self description given to her, he only lied about one thing.
Why?
He lied about the molestetions. He portrayed himself as having the power, even in his adolescence, which at that time was the power of overcoming the priest with his superior intellect. By not washing.
But it wasn’t true.
His only lie.
Why?
He was humiliated. Weak. Powerless. He didn’t fight back. He complied.
So who was he attacking in those women?
People who were weak. Unable to fight back. He stared at and observed them. And wanted to drain the life from them.
His sadism was toward himself. His shame. The picture of himself that he saw in his adolescent weakness. He was disgusted with young Peter. And killing him. Pouring out his anger on him. Facing him.
That’s why he finally lost it.
Stella pushed THAT button. THE button. She touched the core. Exposed him.
And her describing his being the special boy, the pretty boy, a favorite, then being nothing more than some pathetic man wanting to be special and noticed, this exposed the core. It’s what we all were waiting for. Not sure if we would ever know: what made him tick?
And there it was. Laid bare.
He hated himself. That young Paul. And wanted to kill him.
And his only identity with something of value was in being “special”, which was intextricably woven together in its formation with the humiliating abuse.
The horrible irony of wanting to kill that experience while yet deriving his meaning from it, from the “good” part of it, was what we all were waiting, along with Stella, to find.
And at the end, what did he do?
He was exposed. Bare. And that reality which was seen was a weak young man who was a compliant sexual victim whose victimization made him “special”. So who did he kill? First, the compliant mental patient whom he easily manipulated, then realizing the core he couldn’t face wasn’t only exposed to others, but actually also to him, the disgust with his pathetic reality drove him to end it. He knew there could be no more fulfilling the addiction.
One last rush.
Then the final kill. The kill of the one he’d been attacking in all his other kills: self.
Wow, thank you so much for taking the time to write this comment. You should have your own blog haha! I watched Ep 6 tonight and have been searching for a review that goes past the obvious, and digs down into the meaning of everything that happened to both Stella and Paul. Your comment did it. Kudos to you.
Did you others want him to be kept alive to face the suffering of a life without being able to feed this desperate addiction, as a punishment, as I did?
Only at the end to give way to a sense of “this is just as well. The havoc he wreaks on everyone else, as a “contagion”, wasn’t going to end. There would be a long trial, then prison.
It would have just gone in and on.
So I felt “this is just as well. For everyone’s sakes”.
Anyone else notice the male nurse didn’t try to resuscitate him?