‘The Glass Castle’ Images: Brie Larson and Naomi Watts Star in Dysfunctional Family Drama

Brie Larson has a slew of projects in the works including “Captain Marvel,” Ben Wheatley’s “Free Fire” and “Kong: Skull Island,” out March 10, 2017. Also included in her slate is the upcoming drama “The Glass Castle,” and Entertainment Weekly has your first look.

Based on Jeanette Walls’ 2005 best-selling memoir of the same name, the film recounts the unconventional, poverty-stricken upbringing Walls and her siblings had at the hands of their deeply dysfunctional parents, alcoholic Rex, portrayed by Woody Harrelson, and artist Rose Mary (Naomi Watts).

In the two new images, Academy Award winner Larson is seen with a stern look on her face and dark, reddish-brown hair, wearing a crisp button-up shirt with a brown belt and slacks. The second picture includes Watts, Harrelson and their four other children standing outside by a car. Check out the images here.

The film reunites Larson with her “Short Term 12” director Destin Cretton, who also serves as co-writer of “The Glass Castle” alongside Andrew Lanham. Max Greenfield co-stars as Eric Goldberg. Larson took on the main role after Jennifer Lawrence departed the project last year.

Watts can next be seen in boxing drama “The Bleeder,” the “Twin Peaks” revival and the thriller “Shut In,” out November 11. Harrelson’s latest credits include “LBJ” and “Now You See Me 2.” He’ll next star in “The Edge of Seventeen,” which will be released on November 18, “War for the Planet of the Apes,” out July 14, 2017, and is filming Rob Reiner’s “Shock and Awe.”

No release date has been set, but Lionsgate will release “The Glass Castle” sometime in 2017.

