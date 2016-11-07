‘Til We Meet Again’ Exclusive Trailer: A Young Couple Embarks on a Journey to Thailand To Reawaken Their Relationship

The film stars Johan Matton and Linnea Larsdotter as the disenchanted couple struggling to find themselves in a foreign land.

Bank Tangjaitrong’s “Till We Meet Again” follows a disenchanted couple and the separate paths they follow during a quest to find themselves and reawaken their relationship in Thailand. Starring Johan Matton (“Nurse Jackie”) and Linnea Larsdotter (“Indigo”) as Erik and Joanna, the film cuts back between the couple’s past life in New York and their journey in Thailand where they argue and eventually split up. We follow them on their separate journeys as Erik crosses paths with three backpackers and Joanna meets up with a childhood friend, and all the while we learn about who they are and the beginnings of their relationship. The film also co-stars Emrhys Cooper (“Mamma Mia”), Astrea Campbell-Cobb (“Gotham”) and Vithaya Pansingram (The Hangover II). Watch the exclusive trailer below.

READ MORE: Apichatpong Weerasethakul on Why ‘Cemetery of Splendour’ Will Be His Final Film in Thailand

The film is written by Johan Matton and Alix Purcell, and directed by Bank Tangjaitrong. Tangjaitrong trained at the New York Film Academy and has produced two short films — “That Girl, That Time” and “The Night Porter” — that have screened at many prestigious film festivals. “Till We Meet Again” is produced by Johan Matton and Nakanyarom Siriphakcharath, and features an original score by composer Dexter Britain.

READ MORE: 2017 Oscar Predictions: Best Foreign Language Film

“Till We Meet Again” will be released in theaters and VOD on November 25 and will also be available on iTunes, Amazon Instant Video and other digital platforms.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.