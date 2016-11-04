Vote for Project of the Week: Will It Be ‘Gunhand,’ ‘Follow the Leader,’ ‘Raisin’ Cain: The History of Cain’s Ballroom’ or ‘Where in the Hell is the Lavender House?’

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Nov 4, 2016 10:35 am

The winning filmmaker will become a candidate for November Project of the Month. That winner will be in the running for Project of the Year.

The four projects up for this week’s Project of the Week are listed below, with descriptions courtesy of the filmmakers. You can vote at the bottom of the page.

Project of the Day - Gunhand

Gunhand: America, 1871, “Lightning” Joe Ledbetter was once a notorious “Gun For Hire.” After marrying he gave up his life of violence, but when a vicious mining company looks to steal their land, Ledbetter must break his oath or pack up and leave.

Project of the Day - Follow the Leader

Follow the Leader: Three business partners wake up in an abandoned mall having each lost one of their senses (sight, hearing, speech). Trapped inside by a terrible blizzard, they soon realize they’re being hunted.

Project of the Day - Raisin' Cain

Raisin’ Cain: The History of Cain’s Ballroom: A cinematic journey told through the music and artists that have made this Tulsa music venue legendary. It will celebrate its 92 years, exploring the ties between Cain’s, the Tulsa Sound, and a myriad of musical genres.

Project of the Day - Where the Hell is Lavender Hill?

Where in the Hell is the Lavender House?: Two unlucky filmmakers get way lost trying to find and interview the Banksy of prank phone calls: Longmont Potion Castle.

Voting will end Monday, November 7 at 6 p.m. ET.

Teresa Knox

Raisin’ Cain

Reply
Ronnie

Raisin Cain

Reply
Kent

Raisin Cain

Reply
SHELLEY MCLAUGHLIN

Gunhand

Reply
    Niets voogd

    Go gunhand

    Reply
Lyndon Alvarez

Rasin’ Cain

Reply
Paula Matthews

Raisin Cain

Reply
Daryle Bascom

Raisin Cain!

Reply
Lanette Giese

Raisin’ Cain of course!!!!!!!!!!!

Reply
Rob Kulbs

Gunhand Spaghetti from Holland…..

Reply
Rob Kulbs

Brave guys from Holland try to reach their goal. Making a true western.

Reply
Tom de Jong

Gunhand

Reply
Martijn Tichelaar

Gunhand

Reply
Justin

Gunhand

Reply
Niels voogd

Go gunhand

Reply
GJ

Go Gunhand

Reply
Kelly

Gunhand

Reply
James

RAISIN’ CAIN!!!!!!!!

Reply
Angeline

Raisin Cain

Reply
Tate Wittenberg

Vote For Raisin’ Cain: The History Of Cain’s Ballroom

Reply
Dave

Gunhand

Reply
Rita

Gunhand

Reply
DELINDA

Raisin’ Cain

Reply
Emery Galambos

Raising Cain

Reply
Jeff Martin

Raisin’ Cain !

Reply
Judd Wheeler

Raisin’ Cane

Reply
Andrew Davenhall

R A I S I N G C A I N for the Win!

Reply
Cheryl Meyer

Rasin’ Cain!

Reply
Steven Terry

Raisin’ Cain gets my vote

Reply
Carrol Buenting

GUNHAND LET’s DO THIS!!

Reply
Eugene

gunhand of course!!!

Reply
Bo

Gunhand

Reply
Greg Lew

Raisin’ Cain

Reply
René Karreman

No doubt….GUNHAND

Reply
Tate H

Rasin’ Cain!!!

Reply
Bree Malzow

GUNHAND

Reply
Gary

Gunland

Reply
Lo Low Beatz

Gunhand

Reply
William Lopez

Raisin’ Cane

Reply
Myriam

Gunhand

Reply
Matthias

Gunhand

Reply
Josh R

Gunhand!!!

Reply
Jason

Gunhand

Reply
Tammy Pinkston

Gunhand

Reply
Jasper A

Gunhand

Reply
Kyalin Lucena

Raisin’ Cain

Reply
Sean

RAISIN Caine!

Reply
Sean

RAISIN Caine!!

Reply
Ashley Moye

Raisin’ Cane

Reply
Duran Painter

Gunhand

Reply
Eli Kalkstein

Raisin’Cain

Reply
Mary

Gunhand

Reply
Annie Reynolds

Raisin’ Cain

Reply
Jessica

Gunhand!

Reply
Marga

Gunhand

Reply
Joost vdB

GUNHAND

Reply
Gregory

Gunhand, certainly!

Reply
Katie Ghidossi

Gunhand!

Reply

