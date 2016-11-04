Vote for Project of the Week: Will It Be ‘Gunhand,’ ‘Follow the Leader,’ ‘Raisin’ Cain: The History of Cain’s Ballroom’ or ‘Where in the Hell is the Lavender House?’

The winning filmmaker will become a candidate for November Project of the Month. That winner will be in the running for Project of the Year.
The four projects up for this week’s Project of the Week are listed below, with descriptions courtesy of the filmmakers. You can vote at the bottom of the page.
Gunhand: America, 1871, “Lightning” Joe Ledbetter was once a notorious “Gun For Hire.” After marrying he gave up his life of violence, but when a vicious mining company looks to steal their land, Ledbetter must break his oath or pack up and leave.
Follow the Leader: Three business partners wake up in an abandoned mall having each lost one of their senses (sight, hearing, speech). Trapped inside by a terrible blizzard, they soon realize they’re being hunted.
Raisin’ Cain: The History of Cain’s Ballroom: A cinematic journey told through the music and artists that have made this Tulsa music venue legendary. It will celebrate its 92 years, exploring the ties between Cain’s, the Tulsa Sound, and a myriad of musical genres.
Where in the Hell is the Lavender House?: Two unlucky filmmakers get way lost trying to find and interview the Banksy of prank phone calls: Longmont Potion Castle.
Voting will end Monday, November 7 at 6 p.m. ET.
Got a project that you’d like to be featured? Submit to Project of the Day!
Comments
