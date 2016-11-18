Vote for Project of the Week: Will It Be ‘The Voice of the Lake,’ ‘Tracks,’ ‘Of Love & Law’ or ‘Tightly Wound’?

The winning filmmaker will become a candidate for November Project of the Month. That winner will be in the running for Project of the Year.
The Voice of the Lake: Takes place in the fascinating Himalayas, portraying the spiritual and cultural life of the Bhutia and Leptcha people living in a remote community in Sikkim, India.
Tracks: A mother waits for the train with her young son. At one point she loses sight of him. The boy is in the tracks. The train is coming. The mother screams.
Of Love & Law: Fumi and Kazu – partners in love and law – run Japan’s first LGBT law firm.
Tightly Wound: A woman recounts her experience living with chronic pelvic pain – how health professionals have failed her, men have rejected her, and shame, anger, and hatred have plagued her body.
Comments
The voice of the lake. Is an interesting subject and it looks developed in fantastic way.
The voice of the lake
Tightly Wound is a film that needs to be made
Tightly Wound is sooooo good. Seriously. Much better than Voice of the Lake in my opinion.
They are totally different projects. I don’t know how can you say that one is better than the other.
This voting is all about cheating and has nothing to do with actual results.
i like voice