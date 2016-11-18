Back to IndieWire

Vote for Project of the Week: Will It Be ‘The Voice of the Lake,’ ‘Tracks,’ ‘Of Love & Law’ or ‘Tightly Wound’?

Cast your vote for your favorite.

Nov 18, 2016 10:12 am

The winning filmmaker will become a candidate for November Project of the Month. That winner will be in the running for Project of the Year.

The four projects up for this week’s Project of the Week are listed below, with descriptions courtesy of the filmmakers. You can vote at the bottom of the page.

Project of the Day - The Voice of the Lake

The Voice of the Lake: Takes place in the fascinating Himalayas, portraying the spiritual and cultural life of the Bhutia and Leptcha people living in a remote community in Sikkim, India.

Project of the Day - Tracks

Tracks: A mother waits for the train with her young son. At one point she loses sight of him. The boy is in the tracks. The train is coming. The mother screams.

Project of the Day - Of Love & Law

Of Love & Law: Fumi and Kazu – partners in love and law – run Japan’s first LGBT law firm.

Project of the Day - Tightly Wound

Tightly Wound: A woman recounts her experience living with chronic pelvic pain – how health professionals have failed her, men have rejected her, and shame, anger, and hatred have plagued her body.

Voting will end Monday, November 21 at 6 p.m. ET.

Got a project that you’d like to be featured? Submit to Project of the Day!

This Article is related to: Filmmaker Toolkit and tagged ,


More From IndieWire

Comments

Pablo Lapa

The voice of the lake. Is an interesting subject and it looks developed in fantastic way.

Reply
Nicolas

The voice of the lake

Reply
Logan Crossley

Tightly Wound is a film that needs to be made

Reply
Peter

Tightly Wound is sooooo good. Seriously. Much better than Voice of the Lake in my opinion.

Reply
    M

    They are totally different projects. I don’t know how can you say that one is better than the other.

    Reply
Martin

This voting is all about cheating and has nothing to do with actual results.

Reply
rohit

i like voice

Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ad