’13 Minutes’ Trailer: ‘Downfall’ Director Oliver Hirschbiegel Dramatizes the Failed Plot to Assassinate Hitler

The film is arriving in stateside theaters two years after premiering in Berlin.

As you’re probably aware by now, the various attempts to assassinate Adolf Hitler before and during World War II were all unsuccessful. Bryan Singer and Tom Cruise previously dramatized one such attempt in “Valkyrie,” and now “Downfall” director Oliver Hirschbiegel is following suit with “13 Minutes.” Watch its trailer below.

READ MORE: Berlin: Sony Classics Grabs Hitler Assassination Drama ’13 Minutes’

Christian Friedel stars as a carpenter who attempted to assassinate the leader of the Third Reich in Munich in 1939. (Spoiler alert: it didn’t work.) As we all know in advance that the plot is unsuccessful, “13 Minutes” looks as though it will devote much of its runtime to covering how an apparently apolitical man came to be a would-be assassin.

READ MORE: ‘Downfall’ Director Oliver Hirschbiegel Helming Hitler Assassination Film & More

Katharina Schüttler and Burghart Klaußner co-star in the film, Hirschbiegel’s follow-up to “Diana.” More than two years after premiering at the Berlin Film Festival, “13 Minutes” will be released stateside on March 17, 2017 by Sony Pictures Classics.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.