‘2016: The Movie’ Parody Trailer: Watch As The Year That Was Turns Into An Actual Horror Film

A young couple discovers that the year has turned against them.

From the frequency and diversity of celebrity deaths to major international political stories like Brexit and the election of Donald Trump, the year 2016 has felt despairing at best and like a barrage of horror at worst. Now, as the year draws to a close, the guys at Friend Dog Studios have made a parody trailer to “2016: The Movie,” a horror film about this past year. Watch the trailer below.

In the trailer, a young couple (Anna Gilcrest and Brian Huther) moves into a new house at the beginning of 2016 only to discover that things have started to turn weird. Celebrities are dying, gorillas are being shot, phone are exploding. “It’s like things you’d never expect are happening everywhere,” a friend of the couple says. They struggle to find a pattern to understand the madness but come up short. Eventually, 2016 takes on the voice of Donald Trump, saying that, “I have the best months. Everyone says I’m a great year.” As the trailer ends, the couple and their friend prepare to fight back against the year itself.

Friend Dog Studios’ videos are created by Seth Macchi, Ben Auxler and Brian Huther. To watch more videos by Friend Dog Studios, see their YouTube channel or head to their website.

