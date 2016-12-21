2017 Oscar Predictions: Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Once again capturing the looks of decades past will pay off in the race for Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

In this category, only three nominations will be announced on January 24. This is often about elaborate and hair and prosthetics and battle carnage…hence such period films as “The Dressmaker,” “Hail Caesar!” and “Florence Foster Jenkins” as well as comic-book entries “Deadpool” and “Suicide Squad.”

The shortlist of seven left out “La La Land,” “Jackie,” “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” “Silence,” “Hacksaw Ridge,” “Doctor Strange,” “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” and “Loving.”

But the branch included, in a sign of its popularity, shortlisted Swedish foreign-language “A Man Called Ove” (Music Box). It’s the same team, Love Larson and Eva Von Bahr, who did the makeup for last year’s surprise Swedish nomination, “The 100 Year Old Man Who Climbed Out the Window and Disappeared.”

The films are listed below in alphabetical order:

Frontrunners

“Deadpool”

“Florence Foster Jenkins”

“Hail, Caesar!”

Contenders

“The Dressmaker”

“A Man Called Ove”

“Star Trek Beyond”

“Suicide Squad”

On Saturday, January 7, 2017, the Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch will view 10-minute excerpts from each of the seven shortlisted films. Following the screenings, members will vote to nominate three films for the final three to be announced on Tuesday, January 24, 2017.

The 89th Oscars will be held on Sunday, February 26, 2017.

