2017 Oscar Predictions: Best Original Score

Favorites Alexandre Desplat and Michael Giacchino are back in the running against newbies Justin Hurwitz and Mica Levi. Updated 12/21.

The most in-demand composers often take on the most assignments. In 2016 top dog Michael Giacchino delivered original scores for three Disney movies: animated “Zootopia,” Lucasfilm’s “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” and Marvel’s “Doctor Strange,” as well as Paramount’s “Star Trek Beyond,” competing against go-to composer Alexandre Desplat, who scored live-action “American Pastoral,” “Florence Foster Jenkins,” and “Light Between Oceans” as well as Illumination’s animated “Secret Life of Pets.”

Nicholas Britell composed both “Free State of Jones” and Oscar frontrunner “Moonlight.” And Rupert Gregson-Williams (“Hacksaw Ridge”) is competing in the category against his brother Harry (“Live By Night”).

Daniel Bergeron

Two stunning modern scores leaning to the minimal were disqualified: Kim Allen Kluge and Kathryn Kluge’s “Silence” (see why here) and Jóhann Jóhannsson’s “Arrival.” (He had landed a nomination for Denis Villeneuve’s “Sicario” the year before.) After all, this always idiosyncratic branch did not deem eligible the jazz drum score for Oscar-winning “Birdman.” Luckily, this year they accepted Mica Levi’s moodily dissonant violins for Pablo Larrain’s “Jackie.”

Anne Thompson

“Whiplash” composer Justin Hurwitz’s “La La Land” should be a strong contender, along with James Newton Howard’s “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” and another fantasy, “The BFG,” marking Steven Spielberg’s reunion with AFI Life Achievement Award winner John Williams, after he took a break with last year’s nominated “Bridge of Spies” (Thomas Newman), who competed against Williams’ score for “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

Frontrunners

Nicholas Britell (“Moonlight”)

Alexandre Desplat (“Florence Foster Jenkins”)

Michael Giacchino (“Zootopia”)

Justin Hurwitz (“La La Land”)

Mica Levi (“Jackie”)

Contenders

John Debney (“The Jungle Book”)

Rupert Gregson-Williams (“Hacksaw Ridge”)

Mark Mancina (“”Moana”)

James Newton Howard (“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”)

Dustin O’Halloran and Hauschka (“Lion”)

John Williams (“The BFG”)

Long Shots

Carter Burwell (“Hail, Caesar!”)

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis (“Hell or High Water”)

Michael Giacchino (“Doctor Strange”)

Michael Giacchino (“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”)

Dario Marianelli (“Kubo and the Two Strings”)

Laurent Perez Del Mar (“The Red Turtle”)

Fernando Velázquez (“”A Monster Calls”)

Pharrell Williams and Benjamin Wallfisch (“Hidden Figures”)

