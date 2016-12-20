2017 Oscar Predictions: Best Original Song

"La La Land" takes on "Moana" for Best Song, but pop stars are in the mix, from Tori Amos, Sia and Justin Timberlake to Pharrell Williams.

Academy music branch voters tend to favor original songs performed by major pop stars. Which is why so many movies, from animated films to documentaries, try to lure big names to add Oscar wattage.

2016 is no exception. Top talent from Tori Amos (“Flicker” from Netflix teen sexual assault documentary “Audrie & Daisy”) and the late great Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings (“I’m Still Here” from Barbara Kopple documentary “Miss Sharon Jones!”) to Justin Timberlake (“Can’t Stop the Feeling” from “Trolls”) have joined the original-song action.

As usual, all-out musicals such as Damien Chazelle and Justin Hurwitz’s “La La Land” and Disney’s animated “Moana,” with songs from “Hamilton” creator-star Lin-Manuel Miranda, are leading the pack. If the two “La La Land” favorites split the vote, Miranda’s song of yearning “How Far I’ll Go” could take the win.

We’ll find out the final five song nominees on January 24.

Frontrunners

“Audition” (Emma Stone: written by Hurwitz, Pasek and Paul, “La La Land”)

“Can’t Stop the Feeling!” (Justin Timberlake: written by Max Martin, Shellback, & Timberlake, “Trolls”)

“City of Stars” (Ryan Gosling: written by Justin Hurwitz, Pasek and Paul, “La La Land”)

“Flicker” (Tori Amos, “Audrie & Daisy”)

“How Far I’ll Go” (Auli’i Cravalho: written by Opetaia Foa’i, Mark Mancina, Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Moana”)

Contenders

“Drive It Like You Stole It” (Sing Street: written by John Carney, Gary Clark, & Relish, “Sing Street”)

“Faith” (Stevie Wonder: written by Ryan Tedder, Stevie Wonder, Francis Farewell Starlite, “Sing”)

“Gold” (Danger Mouse and Iggy Pop: written by Stephen Gaghan, Danger Mouse, Daniel Pemberton, Iggy Pop, “Gold”)

“I’m Still Here” (Sharon Jones: written by the Dap Kings (“Miss Sharon Jones!”)

“Never Give Up” (Sia: written by Sia Furler and Greg Kurston, “Lion”)

“The Rules Don’t Apply” (Lily Collins: written by Eddie Arkin & Lorraine Feather, “Rules Don’t Apply”)

“Runnin'” (Pharrell Williams: written by Pharrell Williams, “Hidden Figures”)

Long Shots

“Just Like Fire” (“Alice through the Looking Glass”)

“Letter to the Free” (“13th”)

“Take Me Down” (“Deepwater Horizon”)

“Try Everything” (“Zootopia”)

“We Know the Way” (“Moana”)

