’20th Century Women’ Soundtrack: Listen to the Expertly-Curated Early Punk Mix

In Mike Mills’ new semi-autobiographical film “20th Century Women,” Annette Benning stars as Dorothea, a single mother who tries to help her son Jamie (Lucas Jade Zumann) grow up with the help of her tenant Abbie (Greta Gerwig) and her neighbor Julie (Elle Fanning). Music plays a key role in the film as Dorothea tries to understand Jamie’s love of punk rock, and Abbie bonds with Jamie by going to punk clubs. Check out the soundtrack to the film below, featuring songs by Talking Heads, Siouxsie and the Banshees, Germs and Suicide.

This is Mills’ third feature film. His second film “Beginners,” about a son’s (Ewan McGregor) relationship with his elderly father (Christopher Plummer) when he comes out as gay after his wife’s passing, was based on Mills’ own life story. The film was critically acclaimed and netted Plummer an Oscar and a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor. Mills also directed the 2005 film “Thumbsucker.”

“20th Century Women” premiered at the New York Film Festival this past October. It has been nominated for two Golden Globes for Best Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical and Best Actress. It entered limited release on December 28 and will open nationwide on January 20, courtesy of A24.

