‘Alien: Covenant’ Trailer: Michael Fassbender and Noomi Rapace Return to Answer Questions — and Raise New Ones

Ridley Scott's latest installment in the sci-fi franchise hits theaters next May.

More than four years after “Prometheus” divided fans and critics alike, we have our first real look at what its-followup holds in store. “Alien: Covenant” serves as both a sequel to that film and a prequel to the original “Alien,” with Ridley Scott apparently onboard for two more installments in the sci-fi series he first created nearly 40 years ago. Watch the trailer below.

“Prometheus” stars Michael Fassbender, Noomi Rapace and Guy Pearce are all returning for “Covenant,” albeit to varying degrees; that trio is joined by a host of newcomers that includes Katherine Waterston, Danny McBride, Demián Bichir, Billy Crudup, Amy Seimetz, Jussie Smollett, Carmen Ejogo and James Franco. Like “Prometheus,” this new film takes its title from the spacecraft where much of the action unfolds.

Though this trailer promises certain answers to the enigmatic lore that’s always been part of the “Alien” mythos, it’s sure to raise new questions as well. We’ll have a sense of what those might be when 20th Century Fox releases the film on May 19, 2017.

