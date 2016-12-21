Alliance of Women Film Journalists’ 2016 EDA Winners: ‘Moonlight’ and ‘13th’ Win Big

Barry Jenkins' drama nabs seven EDA's and Ava DuVernay win Best Female Director.

“Moonlight” continues its award-winning spree, topping the 10th annual Alliance of Women Film Journalists EDA Awards and winning Best Film, Director and Adapted Screenplay, among others.

The AWFJ awards, named EDA after AWJF founder Jennifer Merin’s mother, actress Eda Reiss Merin, are divided into three sections: the standard “Best Of” section, the Female Focus awards and the irreverent EDA Special Mention awards.

Barry Jenkins’ critically acclaimed drama garnered a total of seven EDAs, with Ava Duvernay also awarded three trophies for Best Documentary, Best Female Director and Outstanding Achievement by a Woman in the Film Industry for “13th.” Oscar favorite “Manchester by the Sea” won two EDAs for Best Actor for Casey Affleck and Original Screenplay.

Other categories included in the list are Actress Defying Age and Ageism Award, which went to Annette Bening and Isabelle Huppert, Actress Most in Need of a New Agent (given to Jennifer Aniston) and AWFJ Hall of Shame Award, awarded to Sharon Maguire and Renee Zellwegger for “Bridget Jones’s Baby.”

“This year has brought heightened awareness of the impact movies and cinema culture have on setting our social norms,” stated EDA Awards and AWFJ founder and film critic Jennifer Merin. “The need for gender parity and greater diversity in the movie industry is patently clear. These goals are fundamental to AWFJ’s mission and core values. I’m thrilled that in our 10th anniversary awards season AWFJ members voted to honor such a diverse array of talent representing such a broad spectrum of perspectives, making the 2016 EDA Awards particularly relevant at a time when art — and film, in particular — must be the vanguard of social progress.”

Here’s the entire list of this year’s winners:

AWFJ BEST OF AWARDS

These awards are presented to women and/or men without gender consideration.

Best Film: “Moonlight”

Best Director: Barry Jenkins – “Moonlight”

Best Screenplay, Original: “Manchester by the Sea” – Kenneth Lonergan

Best Screenplay, Adapted: “Moonlight” – Barry Jenkins

Best Documentary: “13th” – Ava DuVernay

Best Animated Film: “Zootopia” – Byron Howard, Rich Moore, Jared Bush

Best Actress: Ruth Negga – “Loving”

Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Viola Davis – “Fences”

Best Actor: Casey Affleck – “Manchester By The Sea”

Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Mahershala Ali – “Moonlight”

Best Ensemble Cast – Casting Director: “Moonlight” – Yesi Ramirez

Best Cinematography: “Moonlight” – James Laxton

Best Editing: “Moonlight” – Joi McMillon and Nat Sanders

Best Non-English-Language Film: “The Handmaiden” – Park Chan-Wook

EDA FEMALE FOCUS AWARDS

These awards honor WOMEN only.

Best Woman Director: Ava DuVernay – “13th”

Best Woman Screenwriter: Kelly Reinhardt – “Certain Women”

Best Animated Female (tie):

Judy in “Zootopia” – Ginnifer Goodwin

Moana in “Moana” – Auli’i Cravalho

Best Breakthrough Performance: Ruth Negga – “Loving”

Outstanding Achievement by A Woman in The Film Industry:

Ava DuVernay – For “13th” and raising awareness about the need for diversity and gender equality in Hollywood

EDA SPECIAL MENTION AWARDS

Actress Defying Age and Ageism (tie):

Annette Bening – “20th Century Women”

Isabelle Huppert – “Elle” and “Things to Come”

Most Egregious Age Difference Between The Lead and The Love Interest Award : “Rules Don’t Apply” – Warren Beatty (b. 1937) and Lily Collins (b. 1989)

Actress Most in Need Of A New Agent: Jennifer Aniston – “Mother’s Day” and “Office Christmas Party”

Bravest Performance: Isabelle Huppert – “Elle”

Remake or Sequel That Shouldn’t have been Made: “Ben Hur”

AWFJ Hall of Shame Award: Sharon Maguire and Renee Zellwegger for “Bridget Jones’s Baby”

