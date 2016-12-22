‘American Honey’ Exclusive Featurette: Sasha Lane and Riley Keough Discuss Working With Andrea Arnold

The film will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on December 27.

Earlier this year, Andrea Arnold’s latest film “American Honey,” about a wayward teenage girl (Sasha Lane) who joins a traveling magazine crew run by a enigmatic leader (Riley Keough) on a journey across the Midwest, premiered at the Cannes FIlm Festival where it won the Jury Prize. The film received positive reviews upon release and was voted the 19th best film of the year by critics who participated in the IndieWire poll. Now, it’s will be released on Blu-ray and DVD before the end of the year. Watch an exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette below that features Lane and Keough discussing what it was like to work with Arnold.

This is Arnold’s fourth feature film. She previously directed a 2011 adaptation of Emily Brontë’s 1847 novel “Wuthering Heights,” the Jury Prize-winning drama “Fish Tank” and the film “Red Road.” She also directed three short films, three episodes of Jill Soloway’s Amazon series “Transparent” and a 2003 episode of the Channel 4 series “Coming Up.”

After playing at Cannes, “American Honey” also screened at the Toronto International Film Festival and Fantastic Fest. It is currently available to purchase on Amazon, iTunes, and other Digital outlets. It will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on December 27, from Lionsgate.

