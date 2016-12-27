IndieWire and FilmStruck’s ‘Movies That Inspire Me’: Andrew Dominik on the Strange Universality of ‘Mulholland Drive’

The director of "Chopper" and "Killing Them Softly" shares the one ingredient in Lynch's enigmatic showbiz tale that anyone can connect with.

Trying to summarize David Lynch’s “Mulholland Drive” in a single sentence or a simple logline is a near-impossible exercise. But as writer/director Andrew Dominik tells it, that’s why the film has become a landmark achievement of the 21st century.

“Mulholland Drive” stars Naomi Watts as a fresh-faced young actress who comes to Los Angeles to pursue a film career. What she finds instead is a labyrinthine world of crime, secrecy, and seduction that ensnares her and her amnesiac partner, Rita.

Dominik explains that while it may be difficult to engage with the dreamlike logic on initial viewing, Lynch taps into a universal feeling of loneliness and desertion that’s universal.

“Mulholland Drive,” Lynch’s iconic feature debut “Eraserhead,” and over a dozen Lynch short films are currently available to stream via Filmstruck.

