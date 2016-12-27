Arnaud Desplechin’s ‘Ismaël’s Ghosts’ First Look: Marion Cotillard & Charlotte Gainsbourg Hit the Beach

The film will arrive two years after the premiere of "My Golden Days."

Just a year after the theatrical release of Arnaud Desplechin’s film “My Golden Days,” a prequel to his 1996 film “My Sex Life… or How I Got into an Argument,” the French director returns with his next work “Ismaël’s Ghosts.” The film follows a director who goes mad and returns to his family home only to be besieged by the ghosts in his life. It stars Mathieu Amalric (“A Christmas Tale”), Charlotte Gainsbourg (“Melancholia”), Marion Cotillard (“Inception”) and Louis Garrel (“The Dreamers”). See a first image from the film below, featuring Cotillard and Gainsbourg at the beach, courtesy of The Playlist.

This will be Desplechin’s ninth feature film. He’s best known for his multiple collaborations with Amalric, including “Kings and Queen,” “A Christmas Tale” and “Jimmy P: Psychotherapy of a Plains Indian.” He has also directed the short film “La Vie des morts,” which won the Jean Vigo Prize for Short Films and the documentary “L’Aimée.” Last year, he won the César Award and Lumières Award for Best Director, and the SACD Prize at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival, all for “My Golden Days.” He also served as a member of the jury at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Why Not Productions/Magnolia Pictures

“Ismaël’s Ghosts” will be released sometime in 2017 by Magnolia Pictures.

