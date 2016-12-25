‘Attack on Titan’ Season 2 Trailer Is Filled With Wild Beasts and Bloody Battles

Funimation will release the second season in April 2017.

The holidays just got better for “Attack on Titan” fans. Funimation released the official trailer for Season 2 of the manga series, which features enough wild beasts and bloody battles to pump you up for its return.

The new footage begins with a breach in the Wall Rose, the second wall protecting the citizens of the Chlorba, Trost and Karanese District, and an army of titans headed towards civilization.

“Today marks the new darkest day in humanity history,” the voiceover says in the trailer. “If ever humankind needed to give its all, that time is now!”

Seen in the clip are Eren, Mikasa and Armin fighting back and taking on the beasts, while a handful on new titans attack various Survey Corps.

READ MORE: ‘Fullmetal Alchemist’ Teaser Trailer: A First Glimpse of the Live-Action Adaptation of the Beloved Manga Series

“Attack on Titan” is an anime series adapted from Hajime Isayama’s manga of the same name. The show first debuted April 7, 2013 and gained a huge following.

The second season doesn’t have an official release date, but Funimation has previously stated that it will be released in April 2017.

Check out the trailer below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.