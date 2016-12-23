‘Baby Driver’ First Photos: Ansel Elgort and Jamie Foxx Race in Edgar Wright’s New Film

Jon Hamm and Eiza González also make their debut.

On your mark, get set, go! Edgar Wright’s upcoming movie “Baby Driver” is designed to “shred nerves” more than make you laugh, according to the director.

“It’s an action crime film,” the “Shaun of the Dead” helmer tells Entertainment Weekly about is new project. “It’s funny in places but it’s not a comedy. It gets genuinely tense and threatening. That was actually a fun thing for me — to do dramatic or thriller scenes which just up the ante.”

The director shared the first two photos of “Baby Driver,” which feature Ansel Elgort, Jamie Foxx, Jon Hamm and Eiza González. One image shows Elgort putting on headphones with Foxx riding shotgun. The second shows the rest of the actors in an abandoned warehouse. Click here to see them.

The film centers around Elgort, a getaway driver who leaves his criminal life behind after he meets the girl of his dreams, portrayed by Lily James. The big twist is that he suffers from tinnitus and, according to EW, “the movie’s action is choreographed to the music he plays to drown out the ringing in his ears.”

“I always wanted to do an action movie that was powered by music,” explained Wright, who also wrote the film.“It’s something that’s very much a part of my previous films and I thought of this idea of how to take that a stage further by having a character who listens to music the entire time. So, you have this young getaway driver who has to soundtrack his entire existence, particularly the bank robberies and fast getaways that come afterwards.”

“Baby Driver” will be released August 11.

