‘Baywatch’ Trailer: Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron Hit the Waves for Big Screen Adapation

Priyanka Chopra, Alexandra Doddario and Ilfenesh Hadera co-star.

Winter isn’t even officially here, but Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron are getting us ready for summer with the first official trailer for “Baywatch.” Released by Paramount Pictures, the first sneak peek of the R-rated movie includes tan, toned and gorgeous looking actors in their classic red swimsuits.

This time around Johnson stars as Mitch Buchanan, described as a by-the-books lifeguard who teams up with hothead Matt (Efron) in order to stop an oil tycoon from destroying their beach. The film also features Alexandra Doddario as Summer, originally portrayed by Nicole Eggert in the TV series, Priyanka Chopra as the villain, Ilfenesh Hadera as Mitch’s love interest Stephanie, and Kelly Rohrbach as C.J. Parker, Pamela Anderson’s previous role. David Hasselhoff and Anderson will also have special guest appearances.

A day before the trailer’s release, Johnson and Efron shared short teasers, which, set to Biggie’s “Hypnotize,” showed The Rock saving someone’s life and the “Neighbors” actor showing off his incredible abs and trying to pick up a girl.

“Baywatch,” directed by Seth Gordon, arrives in theaters on May 19, 2017. Check out the trailer below.

