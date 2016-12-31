‘Beauty and the Beast’: Disney Teases Emma Watson Singing ‘Something There’ — Listen

The live-action remake arrives in theaters in March.

In addition her encyclopedic knowledge of the wizarding world and impressive acting chops, it turns out that the former Hermione Granger can also carry a tune. That, at least, is the hope of Disney fans cautiously optimistic for next year’s live-action remake of “Beauty and the Beast” featuring Emma Watson alongside Dan “Cousin Matthew” Stevens. To further fan the flame that is anticipation, Disney has released a brief clip of Watson performing “Something There.”

Like most offerings from the Disney Renaissance, “Beauty and the Beast” — which in 1991 became the first animated film to be nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards — is well known for its musical stylings. This excerpt of “Something There” features Watson singing one verse from the song: “New and a bit alarming / Who’d have ever thought that this could be? / True that he’s no Prince Charming / But there’s something in him that I simply didn’t see.”

Three songs from the 1991 animated film were nominated for Best Original Song at the Oscars, not including “Something There,” and “Beauty and the Beast” itself won with Oscar.

Bill Condon is directing the live-action remake, which also features Luke Evans, Kevin Kline, Josh Gad, Ewan McGregor, Stanley Tucci, Ian McKellen, Emma Thompson and Gugu Mbatha Raw, among others. Disney will release the film in theaters on March 17, 2017.

