‘Beauty and the Beast’ New Extended Trailer Shows More of Dan Stevens’ Beast in Action

In 1991, Disney released an animated adaptation of Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont’s fairy tale “The Beauty and the Beast,” a critical and commercial success upon release, and is considered one of Disney’s greatest animated films. Now, 26 years later, Disney will release a live-action remake of the 1991 film starring Emma Watson (“Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince”) as Belle and Dan Stevens (“High Maintenance”) as the Beast. In the film, Belle is taken prison by a Beast in his castle in exchange for her father’s freedom, and despite her fears, soon learns to befriend the castle’s enchanted staff and find the true heart and soul of the Beast. Watch an extended trailer for the film below, featuring new scenes of the Beast in action.

The film is directed by Bill Condon, who wrote and directed the films “Kinsey” and “Dreamgirls,” and is written by Condon, Stephen Chbosky (“The Perks of Being a Wallflower”) and Evan Spiliotopoulos (“The Huntsman: Winter’s War”). It co-stars Luke Evans (“The Hobbit”), Kevin Kline (“A Fish Called Wanda”), Josh Gad (“Frozen”), Ewan McGregor (“Trainspotting”) and more. It will also feature a score from Alan Menken, who won Best Original Score and Best Song for the animated film, and it will include new recordings of the original songs as well as new material.

“Beauty and the Beast” will open in theaters on March 17, courtesy of Walt Disney Studios.

