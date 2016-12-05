Who Is the Greatest Actress In the World? — IndieWire Critics Survey

Every week, IndieWire asks a select handful of film and TV critics two questions and publishes the results on Monday. (The answer to the second, “What is the best film in theaters right now?”, can be found at the end of this post.)
This week’s question:
Last Friday saw the release of Mia Hansen-Løve’s “Things to Come,” one of two new films starring Isabelle Huppert. In the lede of his review for The New York Times, A.O. Scott asked “Isabelle Huppert: Great actress, or greatest actress?” Huppert is certainly near the very top of the list, but we thought we’d take this opportunity to open the question to our panel of critics: Who is the best working actress in the world today?
Richard Brody (@tnyfrontrow), The New Yorker
A vote for someone else isn’t a vote against Isabelle Huppert, who is among the very greatest actresses of the time — though if she seems to be more in control of her films than are many of the directors she works with, it’s mainly a reflection of their own lack of authoritative imagination. There just aren’t enough good French directors to go around at the moment, and when she works with one of them (such as Serge Bozon, in “Tip Top”), nobody would mistake her for the movie’s main creator — even though Huppert’s charisma does take the form of an air of command, a force-field of focussed intention that’s all the more potent for her not expressing it.
Above all, however, Huppert is emblematic of a generation — the one that came of age in post-’68 France; her performances have a distinctive self-consciousness and cultural consciousness which reflect that generation’s self-awareness as a generation, one that has the freedom of those who came after the battles, without clinging to the myths and war stories of those who fought them. In addition to being a great actress, Huppert is also strongly insightful about her art; her overtly intellectual temperament is essential to the power of her performances — and it’s also essential to their critical appeal, especially here. She has, through no fault of her own, come to be the ambassador of the fictitious Living Museum of France, the leading representative of its double-sided trademark of high-cultural veneration blended with the refinement — and the sexual forthrightness — of the art of living.
In any case, Huppert has significantly advanced the art of acting — but the best working actress, even if she’s not working all that much anymore, is one who has transformed it and, for that matter, the cinema itself: Gena Rowlands.
Alissa Wilkinson (@alissamarie), Vox
“Best” is an impossible category for me — and frankly I could name a few dozen to this category — but I know that the actress who consistently surprises me the most is Greta Gerwig. Some performers are so good at making roles their own, and yet not “playing themselves,” that no matter what film they’re in you know it will be interesting. (Viola Davis and Alicia Vikander easily fit into this category as well.) I was a long way into “Jackie” before I realized it was Greta. She infuses even minor characters with a warmth that is part charisma and part ease, and I am always glad I’ve seen her. She’s also an incredibly smart writer and a thoughtful interview, which can feel like it’s in rare supply sometimes. Greta forever.
(That said, if someone could start hiring Constance Wu to work all the time, I am on board.)
Charles Bramesco (@intothecrevasse), Freelance for Rolling Stone, Vulture, The Verge
This is a tough question, largely because I do not quite know how to approach it. If the ruling comes down to sheer volume of excellent performances, it would probably have to be someone with plenty of experience like Huppert or Juliette Binoche or Charlotte Rampling or, if I’m not afraid of being obvious, Meryl “Feral” Streep. (Note: Feral Streep is my roller derby name, should I ever take up roller derby. Nobody take that. I have dibs, and it is mine.) But then, that gives the cold shoulder by default to young actresses currently enjoying the “seemingly capable of anything” phase of their careers, evolving talents like Mia Wasikowska or Rooney Mara or Kristen Stewart.
Is the best actress the one who delivered the single greatest performance? In that case, the title goes to Julianne Moore, for her housewife buckling under the banality of everyday life in “Safe.” Or perhaps the best actress is simply the actress who is also empirically the best in a more general sense, she who most fully embodies the essence of bestness. Which, of course, would make my answer Christina Hendricks.
Kristy Puchko (@KristyPuchko), Nerdist/Pajiba
It’s Olivia Colman. She broke hearts as a battered housewife in Paddy Considine’s unflinchingly brutal “Tyrannosaur.” She brought a “don’t fuck with me fellas” bravado to “Broadchurch” and “The Night Manager,” even performing the latter while very pregnant. I’m sure this round-up will be full of knockout performers who have crazy drama chops, but this English actress can do anything thrown her way. She slayed in “Peep Show” as the volatile Sophie. In Yorgos Lanthimos’s wicked comedy “The Lobster,” she grounded its earnest lunacy as the beaming but remorseless hotel manager. And on the sketch program “That Mitchell and Webb Look,” she was a wonder, bouncing from one crazy character to the next at a pace that’d make many an “SNL” performer blush.
Every time I see Colman’s name in the credits, I squee, because whatever I’m watching just promised to be better than I expected.
READ MORE: The Best Movie Scores Of The 21st Century
David Ehrlich (@davidehrlich), IndieWire
This is, by design, an impossible question, and Isabelle Huppert is certainly as good an answer as any (just when you thought her performance in “Elle” couldn’t be topped, “Things to Come” sauntered into theaters and raised the bar even higher). It would be much easier to identify who has had the best career of any currently working actress, and the answer to that is hard to argue: Juliette Binoche. She’s worked with Godard, Kieslowski, Assayas, Akerman, Carax, Boorman, Haneke, Malle, Hou, Gitai, Leconte, Cronenberg, Coixet, and the guy who did “Dan in Real Life.” And that barely scratches the surface. It’s mind-boggling. It’s also — alas — not the question at hand.
Okay, let’s do it: The best actress in the world today is Tilda Swinton. You don’t even need to take her incredible body of work into account — anyone who can play two delightful Coen brothers characters in February, a vacationing David Bowie in May, and (controversially) give life to the most compelling female character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in November should be at the top of your list, whether that list be of actresses or just humans in general (if, indeed, Tilda Swinton qualifies as such).
Tomris Laffly (@TomiLaffly), Film School Rejects, Film Journal International
Having seen “Fences,” I am convinced the best actress working today might just be Viola Davis.
Jordan Hoffman (@JHoffman), The Guardian
A few years ago I was at a party. I was yapping about movies and whatnot and the name Scarlett Johansson came up. I said I liked her. A classically trained actress got furious with me. She explained that, on a technical level, Scarlett Johansson was an “absolutely terrible” actress. I was stunned to learn this. Who didn’t like “Ghost World”? Who didn’t like “Lost in Translation”? Who didn’t like “Scoop,” for God’s sake! (Okay, lots of people, but those people are wrong, because “Scoop” absolutely owns.) But this woman had a takedown ready to go. I wish I could recall her points. All I remember is that she had many of them. Wine had been flowing, so I eventually I had to put a stop to it. “What do you want from me? I like Scarlett Johansson! When did this become a crime???!” I cried. I was then told that I only liked her because of her looks, and the topic was changed.
I relay this story because, of the many things I feel confident about as a critic, I have the hardest time quantifying what in the hell “good” acting is. Is it being a chameleon, or is it being compelling? I used to think it was the former, because there was some sort of objectivity there. Meryl Streep isn’t from Australia but when she said “a dingo ate my baby” she sure as hell sold me on being Australian. Good acting! But then there’s being compelling. Or striking, or enthralling, or riveting. You can’t keep your eyes off this person, even when the script is so-so. Great acting!
And this, let’s call it what it is, is a form of a not-necessarily-prurient (but also sometimes very prurient) crush. Maybe that woman haranguing me at that party had a point? I mean, I always get significantly happier when I see Carol Kane. Does this mean she is a good actress? I guess so.
To answer your question, though — the greatest? I don’t know. Sandra Bullock is good. Did you see “The Heat”? I laughed so much. Viola Davis sure as hell was terrific in “Fences.” Golshifteh Farahani was great in “Paterson,” even if some people (wrongly) think she is playing a cartoon. And she was in a wonderful movie called “My Sweet Pepper Land,” which is like a typical American Western but in Iraqi Kurdistan. And it took me three of her scenes to realize Greta Gerwig was in “Jackie.” Tremendous.
Anyway, Isabelle Huppert is the greatest actress working today. What kind of crazy person would say otherwise?
Christopher Campbell (@thefilmcynic) Nonfics, Film School Rejects
The right answer is Meryl Streep, right? Even though that seems too obvious. There’s still nothing she can’t do. She could have played the kid in the first half of “Lion” if that wouldn’t have been inappropriate. She could have played BB-8. We don’t have to like all of her movies or even all of her performances, but there’s a reason why she’s become fodder for awards season jokes. She deserves it. Now, if you made us choose someone other than Streep, I’d have to go with Tilda Swinton.
Question: What is the best film currently playing in theaters?
Answer: “Moonlight”
Get the latest Box Office news! Sign up for our Box Office newsletter here.
Comments
Uh, Cate Blanchett? Not one single mention? Fail, total and utter fail.
Can’t take any of you seriously when you don’t even mention Cate the Great.
Redgrave, Kidman, and Blanchett should be part of this conversation.
Jennifer Jason Leigh – fantastic in Georgia, Miami Blues, Last Exit to Brooklyn, Mrs. Parker & the Vicious Circle, The Hateful Eight… so underrated too.
Pity you included The Hateful Eight as I just watched it last night and although it was pretty bad and very mediocre I also thought the same of Ms. Leigh…and I love her work. Especially in Georgia when she sings that song….great, great stuff. Not so in Hateful Eight which I thought her minor work was embarrassing. Pity as she deserves to be recognized, but she’s no where near the league of Huppert…imo…that is.
Cate Blanchett is obviously the best and nobody mentioned here ? Are you kidding me IndieWire ?
Emily Watson, Toni Collette, Samantha Morton, Olivia Colman, Sally Hawkins, Tilda Swinton, Tatiana Maslany, Saoirse Ronan, Andrea Riseborough, Eva Green, Vanessa Redgrave, Helen Mirren, Rebecca Hall, Billie Piper, Chloe Sevigny, Judi Dench, Romola Garai, Charlotte Rampling, Sarah Paulson, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Kristin Scott Thomas, Isabelle Huppert, Sarah Lancashire, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Binoche, Adjani, Imelda Staunton, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Michelle Williams, Sissy Spacek, Streep, Claire Danes, Melanie Laurent
The reason I like you post is that it indicates how silly it is to name the best actress ever…it’s a matter of personal taste and best to do what you did and list them all. Excellent! Oh…Katherine Hepburn? Even Audrey? I’m an old dog and am sure I could come up with a few more…but we’re on the same page here. Thank you, Sir!
Huppert. There are other ‘great’ actresses, but her consistency, fearlessness in pushing boundaries is incomparable – that makes her the greatest working actress today.
and Cate Blanchett
and Kate Winslet
It’s almost a sin that Julianne Moore isn’t mentioned more than once here. Also, where are Marion Cotillard and Nicole Kidman?
I agree with Richard Brody’s very insightful comments. I used to love Huppert, but now I am only thrilled to see her doing something different, less-self-conscious (_Tip-Top_ is the prime example, although I think her performance is better than the film itself.) Marion Cotillard is another French actress who can give really studied performances, like she is outside her own body.
The “best” question will clearly inspire an endless debate. Among my favorites from this generation, who have not been mentioned here, are Huppert’s _Tip-Top_ costar Sandrine Kiberlain, who is finally getting the recognition she deserves; Jessica Chastain and Rebecca Hall, whose exquisite training and ferocious professionalism are only matched by their soulfulness (and sorry, Cate Blanchett has great technique but too little soul for my taste); Mia Wasikowska, such an incredible natural; and even though her name has already come up, the eternal Juliette Binoche.
In some way, I do feel for Mr. Hoffmann. Now, I myself don’t and never liked Scarlett Johansson by the slightest. I too, think she’s not that attractive, a mediocre actress and to make things worse a raging narcissist. The actresses I find more alluring,better talented and more down to earth are Kristen Stewart and Margot Robbie. Stewart and Robbie are both attractive in their own ways but either of them over-rely on their looks the way Johansson does. And maybe that’s what the lady from the dinner party has a problem with. Stewart and Robbie each have unique presence as ” team player” by blending in with their co-stars and not trying to be a scene hog. Johansson kinda has mannerisms that scream ” Oh look at me.” Maybe that too is what angers that lady. And it’s only a plus that both Stewart and Robbie are MILES ahead of Johansson in the modesty department, when watching their interviews. Still, its one thing to not like an actor or actress but it’s a whole different ballgame when putting someone on the “hot seat” for being a fan of that celebrity. I’ve had times times myself where someone tried to put me on the hot seat or give me the third degree for liking Kristen Stewart or Margot Robbie or Mark Wahlberg. And I’ve had to put the person in their place.I would never attack someone for being a fan of Johansson. Now if the person saw a movie with Johansson and was angry with the movie or her performance, I would advise them to read the previews or watch the trailers before spending their money at the box office. Heck. Even K Stew and Marky Mark has done movies I didn’t like and I’m fans of theirs. But for me to gloat and say “See. I told you she sucks.”I would never do that to the fans, they have a right to watch what they want and same as I the naysayer, have the right to avoid the persons work if I don’t like them.
Sorry. I meant neither of them over- rely on their looks.
I LOVE Kathy Bates. Love her. I think she’s one of the best actresses working to day, and it’s too bad she’s usually overlooked when it comes to these lists. I’m also a huge fan of Judi Dench, Maggie Smith and Fernanda Montenegro (who should’ve won the Oscar instead of Gwyneth Paltrow. Yikes).
I forgot Viola Davis. You go, Viola. Well, there’s my favorite actresses list (nobody asked for it, but I just wanted to share it anyway). Also, there are actresses included in this list that I’m also crazy about: Huppert, Binoche, Swinton, Blanchett, Gerwig… incredible ladies.
I’m with you Kathy Bates is a gift.
seriously, no Nicole Kidman and Amy Adams?! They excel on both stage and screen, and their performances in Birth, To Die For, Junebug, and Enchanted far exceed the work of most of the actresses listed
Isabelle Huppert, Juliette Binoche, Viola Davis, Juliann Moore, Cate Blanchett and Meryl Streep.
As for the young era: Alicia Vikander, Kristen Stewart, Elizabeth Olsen and Saoirse Ronan.
Maggie Smith
Okay going to through some out Brenda Fricker, Jessica Lange, Olympia Dukakis, Octavia Spencer, Whoopie Goldburg, Allison Janney, Frances McDormand, Michelle Williams, Charlize Theron, let’s be honest his question can’t really be honest but these I feel need a mention just because they are always at the top of there game.
Also keep your eye on Sarah Paulson she keeps blowing me away with her performances.
misty busty
Gong Li
Hello, Saoirse Ronan obviously.Best of her generation!
WHERE. IS. CATE. BLANCHETT?
JENNIFER LAWRENCE.
JENNIFER LAWRENCE, by far. And she’s still only 26… Incredible.
Jordan Hoffman, you are ridiculous. I will no longer read The Guardian because of you and let it be known that Sandra Bullock is a terrible actress. Anyway, to me there is only one choice and that’s Jessica Lange. Her range as a performer is still increasing. I’m eager to see what nuances she will bring to her portrayal of Joan Crawford.
A shameless ploy for responses….
Cate Blanchett or Kate Winslet are the picks for me! I can´t believe nobody in this article picked them…As for young ones: Emma Stone, keira knightley (really good) and Bryce Dallas Howard (so overlooked).
Personally, mine is Jodie Foster
Easy: currently, the best actress in the world is Eva Green.
Diane Lane. She’s so underrated and she is so subtle and wonderful in every role she takes on.
Again… Where is Cate Blanchett ???
Marion Cotillard
The writer says forget the Oscars, just greatest actress, then mentions all of his favorites from only this year.
To judge best, you have to look at ‘body of work’,not just one or two performances.
For best, I would also suggest breaking it up a bit into generation.
Meryl Streep is probably the top of the top, but she is the older generation.
My list would be the very under,underrated Jennifer Jason-Leigh, Renee Zweilwegger, Jessica Chastain.
If one is looking at best, you have to look at both depth of character/emotion, and range of characters.
I do think Cate Blanchett is up there, but not the greatest. She can transform in character, but I rarely see the depth of emotion/character, the believability of that, only external character transformations.
Tilda Swinton keeps coming up,and I don’t get it. I don’t think she’s a bad actress, but never saw her as great.
Greta Gerwig should not be on that list at all.
She is great at being ‘in the moment’, but that’s it.
She just plays herself in everything.