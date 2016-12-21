What Is the Best Film and Television Show of 2016? — IndieWire Readers Survey

You've read countless "best of" lists from your favorite critics, but now it's your turn to weigh in.

The end of the year brings countless “best of” lists from critics all across the country. Our own Eric Kohn has already weighed in on the year’s best films with his personal Top 16 list (topped by “Moonlight” and “Jackie”), while over 200 critics took our IndieWire Critics Poll to determine the 50 best movies of 2016. The critics have spoken aplenty, but now it’s your turn.

Now through Wednesday, December 28 at 10am ET, we’re asking our readers to tell us which film and television show they loved most this year. Answers will be tallied up and our definitive readers “best of” list will revealed on Friday, December 30. To submit your picks, enter the registration form below. Please note your name and email address is required and will be added to the IndieWire newsletter group. You’re welcome to include either your favorite film and TV series or both.

Enter the survey below:

