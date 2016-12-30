The 20 Best Films and Television Shows of 2016 — IndieWire Readers Survey

We asked IndieWire readers to name the best film and television series of 2016. After over 800 submissions, here are the final results.

The end of the year is dominated by one critics top 10 list after another, but what about everyone else? While we certainly wouldn’t be able to publish all of our readers’ personal lists, we wanted to let their voices be heard this year, and thus we launched the end-of-the-year IndieWire Readers Survey last week.

We asked our readers to name their favorite film and television show from the past 12 months, and after more than 800 submissions, we’ve tallied up the selections to create our official readers’ top 10 lists below. Suffice to say, our readers have very, very excellent taste.

Happy New Year!

FILM

1. “Moonlight”

2. “Arrival”

3. “La La Land”

4. “Hell Or High Water”

5. “The Handmaiden”

6. “The Lobster”

7. “Manchester By The Sea”

8. “Elle”

9. “Everybody Wants Some!!

10. “Swiss Army Man”

TV

1. “Atlanta”

2. “BoJack Horseman”

3. “Black Mirror”

4. “Stranger Things”

5. “People V. OJ Simpson”

6. “Westworld”

7. “Crazy Ex. Girlfriend”

8. “The Americans”

9. “The Night Of”

10. “Better Call Saul”

