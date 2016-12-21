The 10 Best Horror Movies of 2016 You Probably Missed

It's been a great year for scary movies if you know where to look. Here's a good place to start.

For anyone paying close attention, 2016 has been an excellent year for scary cinema, with a remarkable number of movies delivering the goods and receiving the strong receptions they deserved. And beyond box-office successes like “Don’t Breathe,” “10 Cloverfield Lane,” “The Witch” and — on a limited-release level — “Train to Busan,” not to mention conspicuous critical favorites that largely went the digital or disc route such as “Hush,” “The Invitation” and “The Monster,” there were a number of worthy 2016 releases that weren’t quite as celebrated, and may have been overlooked by viewers outside the genre’s hardcore fan base.

All of them have garnered positive responses from those who have seen them, and deserve more eyes upon them. Let this gallery be your guide through a year of great horror that’s worth checking out.

