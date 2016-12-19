2016 IndieWire Critics Poll: Full List of Results

After 200 individuals voted in IndieWire's annual Critics Poll, these are links to the full results in fifteen different categories.

“Moonlight” dominated IndieWire’s 2016 Critics Poll, winning five of the 10 categories in which it was eligible, but there’s plenty more acclaim to go around. Below, we’ve listed the top finishers in all of our 15 categories. Some of these films and performances have dominated the year-end discussion, but others are still looking for distribution homes or have yet to make their way to theaters.

Follow the link above each category to see a longer list of the top vote-getters and a more detailed breakdown of the rankings.

Best Film

1. Moonlight

2. Manchester by the Sea

3. La La Land

4. Toni Erdmann

5. OJ: Made in America

6. Paterson

7. The Handmaiden

8. Arrival

9. Hell or High Water

10. Jackie

Best Director

1. Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

2. Damien Chazelle, La La Land

3. Maren Ade, Toni Erdmann

4. Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Best Actress

1. Isabelle Huppert, Elle

2. Natalie Portman, Jackie

3. Sandra Hüller, Toni Erdmann

4. Emma Stone, La La Land

5. Sonia Braga, Aquarius

Best Actor

1. Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

2. Adam Driver, Paterson

3. Colin Farell, The Lobster

4. Peter Simonischek, Toni Erdmann

5. Denzel Washington, Fences

Best Supporting Actress

1. Lily Gladstone, Certain Women

2. Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

3. Naomie Harris, Moonlight

4. Viola Davis, Fences

5. Tilda Swinton, A Bigger Splash

Best Supporting Actor

1. Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

2. Alden Ehrenreich, Hail, Caesar!

3. Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

4. Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

5 .Trevante Rhodes, Moonlight

Best Documentary

1. OJ: Made in America

2. Cameraperson

3. I Am Not Your Negro

4. 13th

5. Weiner

6. Fire at Sea

7. Tower

8. Kate Plays Christine

9. De Palma

10. No Home Movie

Best Undistributed Film

1. Sieranevada

2. Nocturama

3. My Entire High School Sinking Into the Sea

4. Hermia & Helena

5. Yourself and Yours

6. Una

7. The Lure

8. Austerlitz

9. Prevenge

10. Sonita

Best First Feature

1. The Witch

2. Krisha

3. The Edge of Seventeen

4. Swiss Army Man

5. Indignation

5. Kaili Blues

Best Screenplay

1. Manchester by the Sea

2. Moonlight

3. Love & Friendship

4. Hell or High Water

5. The Lobster

Best Original Score/Soundtrack

1. Jackie

2. La La Land

3. Moonlight

4. Arrival

5. The Neon Demon

Best Cinematography

1. Moonlight

2. La La Land

3. Arrival

4. The Handmaiden

5. Jackie

Best Editing

1. Moonlight

2. OJ: Made in America

3. La La Land

4. Cameraperson

5. Jackie

Best Overlooked Film

1. The Fits

2. Always Shine

3. Happy Hour

4. Krisha

5. Evolution

Most Anticipated of 2017

1. Blade Runner 2049

2. Star Wars: Episode VIII

3. Dunkirk

4. Untitled Paul Thomas Anderson Fashion Project

5. Baby Driver

*Note: At the time of initial publication, an error omitted “Tower” from the top results for Best Documentary Feature. That category has been updated to reflect the accurate final standings.

