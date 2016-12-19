2016 IndieWire Critics Poll: Full List of Results

“Moonlight” dominated IndieWire’s 2016 Critics Poll, winning five of the 10 categories in which it was eligible, but there’s plenty more acclaim to go around. Below, we’ve listed the top finishers in all of our 15 categories. Some of these films and performances have dominated the year-end discussion, but others are still looking for distribution homes or have yet to make their way to theaters.
1. Moonlight
2. Manchester by the Sea
3. La La Land
4. Toni Erdmann
5. OJ: Made in America
6. Paterson
7. The Handmaiden
8. Arrival
9. Hell or High Water
10. Jackie
1. Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
2. Damien Chazelle, La La Land
3. Maren Ade, Toni Erdmann
4. Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
1. Isabelle Huppert, Elle
2. Natalie Portman, Jackie
3. Sandra Hüller, Toni Erdmann
4. Emma Stone, La La Land
5. Sonia Braga, Aquarius
1. Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
2. Adam Driver, Paterson
3. Colin Farell, The Lobster
4. Peter Simonischek, Toni Erdmann
5. Denzel Washington, Fences
1. Lily Gladstone, Certain Women
2. Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
3. Naomie Harris, Moonlight
4. Viola Davis, Fences
5. Tilda Swinton, A Bigger Splash
1. Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
2. Alden Ehrenreich, Hail, Caesar!
3. Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
4. Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
5 .Trevante Rhodes, Moonlight
1. OJ: Made in America
2. Cameraperson
3. I Am Not Your Negro
4. 13th
5. Weiner
6. Fire at Sea
7. Tower
8. Kate Plays Christine
9. De Palma
10. No Home Movie
1. Sieranevada
2. Nocturama
3. My Entire High School Sinking Into the Sea
4. Hermia & Helena
5. Yourself and Yours
6. Una
7. The Lure
8. Austerlitz
9. Prevenge
10. Sonita
1. The Witch
2. Krisha
3. The Edge of Seventeen
4. Swiss Army Man
5. Indignation
5. Kaili Blues
1. Manchester by the Sea
2. Moonlight
3. Love & Friendship
4. Hell or High Water
5. The Lobster
Best Original Score/Soundtrack
1. Jackie
2. La La Land
3. Moonlight
4. Arrival
5. The Neon Demon
1. Moonlight
2. La La Land
3. Arrival
4. The Handmaiden
5. Jackie
1. Moonlight
2. OJ: Made in America
3. La La Land
4. Cameraperson
5. Jackie
1. The Fits
2. Always Shine
3. Happy Hour
4. Krisha
5. Evolution
1. Blade Runner 2049
2. Star Wars: Episode VIII
3. Dunkirk
4. Untitled Paul Thomas Anderson Fashion Project
5. Baby Driver
