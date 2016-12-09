2016 IndieWire Critics Poll Results: Best Supporting Actress

After over 200 individuals voted in IndieWire's annual Critics Poll, these are who they selected as the top 30 supporting actresses of 2016.

We asked critics for their favorite films and performances of 2016. For each of the fifteen categories, respondents ranked their picks. Results were tallied using a reverse points system (e.g. five points for 1st, four points for 2nd, three points for 3rd, etc.) – we’ve listed the top 30 below. A full list of participating critics can be found here.

FULL RESULTS: 2016 IndieWire Critics Poll

1. Lily Gladstone, Certain Women – 412

2. Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea – 311

3. Naomie Harris, Moonlight – 230

4. Viola Davis, Fences – 130

5. Tilda Swinton, A Bigger Splash – 111

6. Greta Gerwig, 20th Century Women – 98

7. Kate McKinnon, Ghostbusters – 94

8. Kristen Stewart, Certain Women – 92

9. Janelle Monae, Moonlight – 64

10. Hayley Squires, I, Daniel Blake – 61

11. Michelle Williams, Certain Women – 58

12. Laura Dern, Certain Women – 54

13. Elle Fanning, 20th Century Women – 53

14. Riley Keough, American Honey – 48

15. Paulina Garcia, Little Men – 47

16. Dakota Johnson, A Bigger Splash – 43

17. Kristen Stewart, Cafe Society – 39

18. Tae-ri Kim, The Handmaiden – 38

19. Felicity Jones, A Monster Calls – 32

19. Jena Malone, The Neon Demon – 32

21. Edith Scob, Things to Come – 31

22. Nicole Kidman, Lion – 30

22. Sarah Gadon, Indignation – 30

24. Angourie Rice, The Nice Guys – 29

24. Lucy Boynton, Sing Street – 29

26. Helen Mirren, Eye in the Sky – 28

26. Imogen Poots, Green Room – 28

28. Molly Shannon, Other People – 27

29. Margaret Bowman, Hell or High Water – 26

30. Golshifteh Farahani, Paterson – 25

30. Lupita Nyong’o, Queen of Katwe – 25

FULL RESULTS: 2016 IndieWire Critics Poll

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.