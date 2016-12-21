Bill Murray Planning to Open ‘Caddyshack’ Bar In Chicagoland Area

Murray and his five brothers make tentative plans to open the bar inside Rosemont's Crowne Plaza Hotel.

Harold Ramis’ wildly popular 1980 comedy film “Caddyshack,” about the comical mishaps at an upscale country club, lives on in the popular imagination, especially Bill Murray’s Carl Spackler character, a greenskeeper with a plot to destroy a meddling gopher. In the years since its release, Murray and his brothers opened a “Caddyshack”-themed restaurant in St. Augustine, Florida in 2001, and now they plan to open a second location in Rosemont, Illinois, just north of the city of Chicago.

The Daily Herald reports that the Murray brothers “have a verbal agreement for an 11,000-square-foot space inside the [Crowne Plaza Hotel] and are now working to get a lease.” Rosemont Mayor Brad Stephens told the Chicago Tribune that he chatted with Andy Murray, who actually manages the St. Augustine location, and confirmed that the Crown Plaza space was available. He also said that he’s a fan of the original film and had the pleasure of meeting Bill Murray once. “What a good guy,” he says. “It’s amazing how he treats the fans. He’s always on duty.”

Murray is best known for starring in a string of successful comedies in the 1980s, like “Stripes,” “Ghostbusters” and “Scrooged,” as well as his frequent appearances in Wes Anderson’s filmography. He was nominated for an Oscar in 2003 for his performance in Sofia Coppola’s “Lost in Translation.” This year, he voiced the character of Baloo in the live-action/CGI version of “The Jungle Book” as well as making a cameo in the “Ghostbusters” reboot.

