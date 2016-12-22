Björk Pens Open Letter on Media Sexism, Calls for 2017 to Be the Year We ‘Fully Make the Transformation’

The Icelandic musician has some issues with "little miss media."

In response to negative reviews of her recent DJing set at Houston’s Day for Night Festival, Björk has penned an open letter on her Facebook page. Addressed to “dear little miss media,” the note decries the sexism with which the Icelandic musician has been met throughout her career — she’s ignored it most of the time, she says, but this time she wanted to “mention one thing.”

“I am aware of that it is less of a year since I started DJing publicly so this is something people are still getting used to and my fans have been incredibly welcoming to me sharing my musical journey and letting me be me,” Björk explains. “But some media could not get their head around that I was not ‘performing’ and ‘hiding’ behind desks. And my male counterparts not. And I think this is sexism. Which at the end of this tumultuous year is something I’m not going to let slide, because we all deserve maximum changes in this revolutionary energy we are currently in the midst of.”

She then expands on this, noting that male musicians are free to explore any number of heady topics without receiving scrutiny, but when a woman moves away from “typical” subjects like heartbreak and romance, people take issue with it. Among her other choice bon mots: “Eat your Bechtel test heart out.”

Still, Björk ends on a hopeful note: I know the change is in the air. We are walking inside it…Let’s make 2017 the year where we fully make the transformation!!! The right to variety for all the girls out there!!!” Read her full post here.

