‘Broadchurch’ Season 3 Teaser Trailer: BBC America Promises British Crime Drama’s Return in 2017

The series aired its last episode in February of 2015.

Fans of the British crime drama “Broadchurch,” starring David Tennant (“Doctor Who”) and Olivia Colman (“Peep Show”) as Detectives Alec Hardy and Ellie Miller, have waited 22 months to hear any news about the third season of the series. Now, BBC America has finally released a ten-second teaser that promises the acclaimed series will return in 2017. The teaser also shows brief images of the Broadchurch cliff, quick shots of Tennant and Colman and a look at the return of Reverend Paul Coates, played by Arthur Darvill (“Legends of Tomorrow”). Watch the trailer below.

READ MORE: Watch: David Tennant Confesses a Secret in New ‘Broadchurch’ Clip

The series was created and written by Chris Chibnall. He’s best known as a writer and producer of the sci-fi series “Torchwood,” a “Doctor Who” spinoff about the members of a secret organization that protects the Earth from extraterrestrial and supernatural threats. He also served as a writer and showrunner on the first season of “Law & Order: UK” and the creator of the Starz drama “Camelot.” He has also written six episodes of “Doctor Who” and will take over for Steven Moffat as showrunner and head writer beginning in 2018.

READ MORE: ‘Broadchurch’ Returns, a Disappointing Shell of Its Former Self (Trailer)

The third season of “Broadchurch” will return to ITV and BBC America sometime in 2017. For more information, visit the BBC America website.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.