Bryan Fuller Reveals How ‘Hannibal’ Could Continue In a Potential Fourth Season

Fuller hopes to tackle "The Silence of the Lambs" once the rights revert back.

Fans of NBC’s cancelled-but-not-forgotten series “Hannibal,” about the relationship between FBI special investigator Will Graham (Hugh Dancy) and forensic psychiatrist Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen), continue to clamor for information about the series’ potential continuation. Now, on an episode of the Shock Waves podcast, the hosts interview Fuller and he discusses the series as well as where it could go in the future.

READ MORE: ‘Hannibal’ Season 4: Bryan Fuller Says Talks Will Begin In 2017

Fuller confirms that he didn’t know the final episode of the third season would be the series finale. (Spoilers for those who have not seen it.) “There weren’t going to be any bodies found floating in that lagoon,” he explained. “And the whole point of showing Gillian Anderson sitting at a table with two additional place settings and her leg on the table was there was a big splash and dinner guests are coming.”

Though the series covered the events in the Thomas Harris novels “Red Dragon” and “Hannibal,” Fuller couldn’t get the rights to his novel “The Silence of the Lambs,” which was tied up in the owners that produced Jonathan Demme’s 1991 feature film. Fuller said that he “still [hopes] that something can be worked out.” “I think the film adaptation is a perfect film,” he says, “but there’s a lot of interesting nooks and crannies to explore in a television series. I hope we get to tell the story.”

Fuller also explained how he and executive producer Martha De Laurentiis have talked about bringing the series back, especially since the rights to “Silence” revert back in August, 2017. “I think, ideally for the cast, it would be as a mini-series, here and there. Let’s do 6 to 8 episodes of that, and 6 to 8 episodes over here. And do it as an irregular thing.”

READ MORE: Mads Mikkelsen: ‘Hannibal’ Will Likely Return To Television In ‘Next Two To Three Years’

“Hannibal” is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime and is available for purchase and rental on iTunes. To listen to the full podcast, visit the Blumhouse website.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.