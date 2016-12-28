‘By Sidney Lumet’ Clips: PBS Kicks Off Season 31 of ‘American Masters’ With Film’s Premiere

Season 31 of "American Masters" launches Tuesday, January 3 on PBS.

Film legend Sidney Lumet is one of the most accomplished, influential and revered directors in cinema history, known for films like “12 Angry Men,” “Dog Day Afternoon,” “Network” and “The Verdict.”

Before his death in 2011, Lumet told his story in a never-before-seen interview for the documentary “By Sidney Lumet.” Directed by Nancy Buirski, Lumet guides viewers through his life and work, describing his Depression-era, working-class Lower East Side beginnings as a child and his transition to becoming a five-time Oscar nominee.

Launching Season 31, “American Masters: By Sidney Lumet” premieres Tuesday, January 3 at 8 p.m. on PBS and also features a new, exclusive interview with Golden Globe and Emmy Award-nominated actor Treat Williams, who starred in Lumet’s “Prince of the City.”

Ahead of its debut, the network has released a handful of clips of the special, including the one below which features Lumet describing his motivation for the making “12 Angry Men.”

In another video he also discusses the power of live television, especially during the blacklisting period of the 1950s, and his work on “Tragedy in a Temporary Town.”

“By Sidney Lumet” had its world premiere at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival and also screened at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival. The film will be available on digital video on demand and DVD/Blu-ray from FilmRise on January 9 after its PBS debut.

