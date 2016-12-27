Carrie Fisher, Who Played Princess Leia in ‘Star Wars,’ Dies at 60

The actress and writer passed away after suffering a heart attack.

Carrie Fisher, best known for her iconic role of Princess Leia in the “Star Wars” franchise, died on Tuesday, December 27, four days after suffering a heart attack. She was 60.

The family’s spokesman Simon Halls released a statement on behalf of Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd.

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” reads the statement. “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

READ MORE: Carrie Fisher: 10 Key Roles Beyond ‘Star Wars’ You May Not Have Seen

The actress was flying from London to Los Angeles on December 23 when she went into cardiac arrest. Fellow passengers on board administered CPR and, after an emergency landing, she was taken to a nearby hospital.

Fisher was currently on her book tour for her new memoir, “The Princess Diarist,” which was released on November 22. The Emmy-nominated actress and writer was last seen on the big screen reprising her role of Leia in “The Force Awakens.” She also recently had a few roles in “Family Guy” and “Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce.”

The actress was also set to appear in Vlad Marsavin’s “Wonderwall” and in “Star Wars: Episode VIII.”

READ MORE: Cannes Review: ‘Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds’ Is a Touching Mother-Daughter Documentary

Daughter of Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, Carrie made her film debut in the 1975 comedy “Shampoo” starring Warren Beatty, Julie Christie and Goldie Hawn. Two years later she took on the role that would forever change her life, Princess Leia in George Lucas’ “Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope.” She would then go on to star in the following two “Star Wars” films. Other notable acting credits include “Ringo,” “The Blues Brothers,” Woody Allen’s “Hannah and her Sisters,” “When Harry Met Sally,” “The ‘Burbs,” among many other TV series and pictures.

She published her first novel, “Postcards from the Edge,” in 1987, which was a semi autobiographical, fictionalized and satirical take on her real life, drug addiction and relationship with her mother. “Surrender the Pink,” “Wishful Drinking” and “The Best Awful There Is,” are other books she’s written.

Carrie is survived by her mom Reynolds and daughter Billie.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.