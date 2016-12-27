Carrie Fisher’s ‘Star Wars’ Family and More Celebrities Mourn Her Death on Twitter

Mark Hamill, William Shatner, Peter Mayhew and more react to Fisher's death.

On Tuesday, December 27, Carrie Fisher passed away at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack.

The actress, who immortalized the role of Princess Leia in the “Star Wars” franchise, had gone into cardiac arrest on December 23 when she was flying from London to Los Angeles. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was being treated and later died.

Her tragic and sudden health issues shocked Fisher’s “Star Wars” co-stars and devoted fans, who took to Twitter to send prayers and messages of hope. Though days later, upon hearing the news of her death, the entertainment world and celebrities expressed their heartbreak on social media.

Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a statement: “Carrie Fisher was one-of-a-kind, a true character who shared her talent and her truth with us all with her trademark wit and irreverence. Millions fell in love with her as the indomitable Princess Leia; she will always have a special place in the hearts of ‘Star Wars’ fans as well as all of us who were lucky enough to know her personally. She will be sorely missed, and we join millions of fans and friends around the world who mourn her loss today.”

Mark Hamill, who portrayed Fisher’s on-screen brother Luke Skywalker, wrote “devastated” on Twitter.

Billy Dee Williams, who played Lando Calrissian stated, “The force is dark today.”

I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today! — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) December 27, 2016

Anthony Daniels, best known for portraying the droid C-3PO, also expressed his sadness.

I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree. I didn't. In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many. I am very, very sad. — Anthony Daniels (@ADaniels3PO) December 27, 2016

Warwick Davis, who portrayed Wicket the Ewok in “Return of the Jedi,” remembers Carrie by sharing a picture of both of them.

Princess Leia, @CarrieFisher – now one with the Force. Your kindness & sharp wit will be missed. #RIP PS: Thanks for the milk & cookies. xx pic.twitter.com/NeyyHNUuuG — Warwick Davis (@WarwickADavis) December 27, 2016

Michael Giacchino, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” composer, shared an image of Fisher as Leia with the words “I’m sad.”

Gary Whitta, co-writer of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” was “heartbroken.”

Heartbroken. A brilliant and hilarious actress, writer, and storyteller. To all of us who grew up with her work, she’s royalty. https://t.co/H2Ci5cu759 — Gary Whitta (@garywhitta) December 27, 2016

“A sad day in ‘Star Wars’ galaxy,'” tweeted Matt Lanter, the voice of Anakin Skywalker in “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” and “Star Wars Rebels.”

A sad day in the Star Wars galaxy. You are one with the Force Princess. https://t.co/caBbwa0roD — Matt Lanter (@MattLanter) December 27, 2016

See more reactions from the entertainment community below.

No. No. Fuck this shit. Carrie Fisher is a fucking legend and this is bullshit. — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) December 27, 2016

I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 27, 2016

Fuck this year. Fuck this whole sick, worthless cruel prank of a year. #RIPCarrieFisher — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) December 27, 2016

No damsel in distress! RIP Carrie Fisher pic.twitter.com/4jY3hw5EgJ — Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) December 27, 2016

I'm sitting in stunned silence learning of the death of #CarrieFisher. In what has been a particularly sad year this may be the hardest. RIP — Josh Gad (@joshgad) December 27, 2016

Farewell Carrie Fisher, the writer, actress, icon and wit. So very sad. — edgarwright (@edgarwright) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher didn't make it. I am so terribly sorry, and send my sincere condolences to her family, friends and fans all around the world. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) December 27, 2016

R.I.P. Carrie Fisher. Seeing her again on talk shows was such a thrill. So hilarious & fearless when she was being herself. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 27, 2016

If I heard Carrie Fisher was going to make an appearance I wanted to see it. U know ur special when Meryl Streep plays YOU in a movie. RIP. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) December 27, 2016

We just lost a great ally for mental health and addiction. Be strong, be as strong as she'd want you to be. Rest in paradise @carrieffisher pic.twitter.com/vxDJkVag06 — Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher was smart, funny, talented, surprising, and always a hell of a fun time to be around. Family Guy will miss her immensely. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) December 27, 2016

Such a sad day for her family, friends and millions of fans. Carrie Fisher is deeply missed. — Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher. Cannot believe that you're 'gone'. Funny funny and then some. 💔💔XXX pic.twitter.com/DV6GQC1lcx — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) December 27, 2016

Hail Hail! A genius has vacated this realm-RIP Carrie Fisher. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) December 27, 2016

She was the brightest, funniest, bravest, kindest, cleverest and sweetest person I ever knew. A crushing blow to lose @carrieffisher — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) December 27, 2016

It's been overstated, but it's been a difficult, heavy year.

Learning Carrie Fisher has passed breaks my heart as it does so many others. — Grant Gustin (@grantgust) December 27, 2016

Numb. Unbelievable that such a bright funny loving spark could be extinguished. @carrieffisher you will be missed. I wish you peace. — graham norton (@grahnort) December 27, 2016

