Carrie Fisher’s ‘Star Wars’ Family and More Celebrities Mourn Her Death on Twitter

On Tuesday, December 27, Carrie Fisher passed away at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack.
The actress, who immortalized the role of Princess Leia in the “Star Wars” franchise, had gone into cardiac arrest on December 23 when she was flying from London to Los Angeles. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was being treated and later died.
Her tragic and sudden health issues shocked Fisher’s “Star Wars” co-stars and devoted fans, who took to Twitter to send prayers and messages of hope. Though days later, upon hearing the news of her death, the entertainment world and celebrities expressed their heartbreak on social media.
READ MORE: Carrie Fisher, Who Played Princess Leia in ‘Star Wars,’ Dies at 60
Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a statement: “Carrie Fisher was one-of-a-kind, a true character who shared her talent and her truth with us all with her trademark wit and irreverence. Millions fell in love with her as the indomitable Princess Leia; she will always have a special place in the hearts of ‘Star Wars’ fans as well as all of us who were lucky enough to know her personally. She will be sorely missed, and we join millions of fans and friends around the world who mourn her loss today.”
Mark Hamill, who portrayed Fisher’s on-screen brother Luke Skywalker, wrote “devastated” on Twitter.
Billy Dee Williams, who played Lando Calrissian stated, “The force is dark today.”
Anthony Daniels, best known for portraying the droid C-3PO, also expressed his sadness.
Warwick Davis, who portrayed Wicket the Ewok in “Return of the Jedi,” remembers Carrie by sharing a picture of both of them.
Michael Giacchino, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” composer, shared an image of Fisher as Leia with the words “I’m sad.”
Gary Whitta, co-writer of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” was “heartbroken.”
“A sad day in ‘Star Wars’ galaxy,'” tweeted Matt Lanter, the voice of Anakin Skywalker in “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” and “Star Wars Rebels.”
See more reactions from the entertainment community below.
