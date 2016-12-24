Carrie Fisher’s Heart Attack: ‘Star Wars’ Co-Stars and Indie Community Send Prayers on Twitter

On Friday, December 23, Carrie Fisher suffered a heart attack while on a flight from London to Los Angeles. The “Star Wars” actress, best known for her iconic role of Princess Leia, was rushed to the UCLA Medical Center by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics after an emergency landing, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Fisher was in critical condition, though Todd Fisher, Carrie’s brother, told the Associated Press that she had been stabilized. Later, he told CNN that she was in an intensive care unit.
Upon hearing the news of her condition, Fisher’s “Star Wars” co-stars, including Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker, Warwick Davis, who portrayed Wicket the Ewok in “Return of the Jedi,” and the indie community took to social media to send their prayers and positive thoughts.
Peter Mayhew, the actor who played Chewbacca tweeted, “Thoughts and prayers for our friend and everyone’s favorite princess right now.”
Gary Whitta, co-writer of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”
Billy Dee Williams, actor who portrayed Lando Calrissian in “Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back” and “Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi.”
Michael Giacchino, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” composer.
Matt Lanter, the voice of Anakin Skywalker in “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” and “Star Wars Rebels.”
Below are more tweets from the indie community.
