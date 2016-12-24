Carrie Fisher’s Heart Attack: ‘Star Wars’ Co-Stars and Indie Community Send Prayers on Twitter

Mark Hamill, Peter Mayhew and more send their love and positive messages.

On Friday, December 23, Carrie Fisher suffered a heart attack while on a flight from London to Los Angeles. The “Star Wars” actress, best known for her iconic role of Princess Leia, was rushed to the UCLA Medical Center by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics after an emergency landing, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Fisher was in critical condition, though Todd Fisher, Carrie’s brother, told the Associated Press that she had been stabilized. Later, he told CNN that she was in an intensive care unit.

Upon hearing the news of her condition, Fisher’s “Star Wars” co-stars, including Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker, Warwick Davis, who portrayed Wicket the Ewok in “Return of the Jedi,” and the indie community took to social media to send their prayers and positive thoughts.

as if 2016 couldn't get any worse… sending all our love to @carrieffisher — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 23, 2016

Sending love and well wishes to 'our Princess' @carrieffisher. The Force is strong with you… #YubNub x pic.twitter.com/TP1Z0msUjO — Warwick Davis (@WarwickADavis) December 23, 2016

Peter Mayhew, the actor who played Chewbacca tweeted, “Thoughts and prayers for our friend and everyone’s favorite princess right now.”

Thoughts and prayers for our friend and everyone's favorite princess right now.. @carrieffisher — Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) December 23, 2016

Gary Whitta, co-writer of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”

Be well @carrieffisher. Thoughts, hopes, and the Force are with you. — Merry Whitta 🎄 (@garywhitta) December 23, 2016

Billy Dee Williams, actor who portrayed Lando Calrissian in “Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back” and “Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi.”

Sending my love. Please recover @carrieffisher — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) December 24, 2016

Michael Giacchino, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” composer.

Sending all of my best thoughts out to @carrieffisher and those around her. We want you around for a very long long time. pic.twitter.com/Lv0oK5HfKG — Michael Giacchino (@m_giacchino) December 23, 2016

Matt Lanter, the voice of Anakin Skywalker in “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” and “Star Wars Rebels.”

Sending fatherly Force vibes to #CarrieFisher…I'm hoping to hear some positive news soon.

Love, Anakin. — Matt Lanter (@MattLanter) December 24, 2016

Below are more tweets from the indie community.

I ask everyone to stop for a moment and send special thoughts to @carrieffisher. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 23, 2016

My thoughts are with Carrie Fisher and her family. https://t.co/4aJT5ffeFL — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 23, 2016

Thoughts and love for @carrieffisher You can't leave us yet! May the force be with you. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) December 23, 2016

I don't pray much anymore but I am praying for you right now, @carrieffisher. Please pull through… https://t.co/Wq6wrlmrnE — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) December 23, 2016

Heartbroken to hear about Carrie fishers current condition, my thoughts and prayers are with her and her loved ones — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) December 23, 2016

GODDAMIT 2016 ENOUGH ALREADY. https://t.co/0JiXxSSGtc — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) December 23, 2016

