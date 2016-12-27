Carrie Fisher Was About to Announce Stage Show ‘Wishful Drinking Strikes Back: From Star Wars to, uh, Star Wars!’ (Exclusive)

Josh Ravetch would have once again co-written and directed.

Carrie Fisher was preparing to create a sequel to her “Wishful Drinking” one-woman show, titled “Wishful Drinking Strikes Back: From Star Wars to, uh, Star Wars!”

Geffen Playhouse commissioned the work last Thursday, the day before Fisher suffered a heart attack on a London-Los Angeles flight. Geffen also developed her 2008 one-woman show, “Wishful Drinking,” which later evolved to become a bestselling autobiography.

The new stage work, like the original, was to be a collaboration with Josh Ravetch, with Fisher as writer and Ravetch as director. Fisher and Ravetch had planned to meet today to begin work on the project.

READ MORE: Carrie Fisher, Who Played Princess Leia in ‘Star Wars,’ Dies at 60