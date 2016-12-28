Carrie Fisher’s ‘Catastrophe’ Co-Star Rob Delaney Pens Emotional Tribute to His Onscreen Mom

"I revered Carrie until I met her and then I loved her," writes Fisher's TV son.

In the wake of Carrie Fisher’s death on Tuesday, many celebrities and co-stars have paid tribute to the “Star War” icon on social media. Now Rob Delaney, creator and star of “Catastrophe,” wrote a touching essay dedicated to his onscreen mom for The Guardian.

“Yes, I knew Carrie Fisher. She played my mom on ‘Catastrophe,’ the sitcom I write and star in with Sharon Horgan. Or should I say, ‘plays my mom,’ since we just finished shooting last week and Carrie’s scenes haven’t been seen by anyone yet. Except for me and Sharon that is, and our director, producer and editor,” he began. “We’ve seen them and they’re amazing.”

Fisher portrayed Mia in Season 1 and 2 of the Amazon series, appearing in a total of four episodes. According to Delaney, she has a bigger part in Season 3, which will be released next year.

“We couldn’t help but write more for her because she’s so brilliant,” Delaney wrote, adding that Carrie was the only cast member he and Horgan let improvise. “I say ‘let;’ as if we could stop her. She let us put her in our show. We’re a bit despotic and inflexible with our dialogue because we’re insane, but Carrie was more insane and would always, always make it funnier and better.”

Delaney continued by remembering a time when he was having a hard time and Fisher was there to cheer him up, he also noted how he loved her in “The Blues Brothers” and “When Harry Met Sally,” and even joked about trying to seduce her.

“So naturally I tried to seduce Carrie when we finally did work together,” he wrote. “I’d like to report that I was successful, but despite my begging her on many occasions, we never had sex, even though our onscreen mother/son chemistry was off the charts.”

The writer and actor eventually ended his tribute on a more serious note, writing, “What I’m getting at here is that I revered Carrie until I met her and then I loved her. I’m smiling thinking about her. I hope you are too.”

