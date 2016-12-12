Casey Affleck Reveals He Really Wanted to Be ‘Llewyn Davis’ But Bombed the Audition

On the latest episode of "WTF with Marc Maron," Affleck explains how he lied to the Coen Brothers about being able to sing.

Casey Affleck is wracking up acclaim and awards notices for his performance in “Manchester by the Sea,” including a Golden Globe nomination this morning. But three years ago, Affleck could have landed another role that has received almost universal acclaim: Llewyn Davis in the Coen Brothers’ 2013 film “Inside Llewyn Davis.” As reported by The Film Stage, Affleck revealed on the latest episode of “WTF with Marc Maron” that he lied to the Coens about being able to sing.

“The guy had to sing. He had to sing really, really well,” he says. “The director said, ‘We have to have someone who can really sing and play the guitar.’ I said, ‘Yeah, I can do it.’ I knew I was fucked. When I way saying the words, I knew I couldn’t do it. I said, ‘Are you kidding me? I’ve been playing the guitar for years. I can sing.’ I thought it can’t be that hard. I’m going to learn a couple songs. So I went and spent a couple weeks killing myself to sing and play the guitar.”

Of course, Affleck’s considerable effort didn’t land him the part, saying that he sent them tape and “it was like crickets. They didn’t even respond it was so bad.” Regardless, he praised Isaac’s performance, saying he was “amazing” and he “could watch [the movie] over and over again.”

“Manchester by the Sea” is currently playing in limited release and will go wide this Friday, December 16.

