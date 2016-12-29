‘Castlevania’ Animated Series May Finally Happen Thanks to the Executive Producer of ‘Adventure Time’

The video game could be making the leap from console to cable.

“Castlevania” is among the most enduring of all video-game series, with 1997’s “Symphony of the Night” often ranking as one of the greatest games ever made. The franchise may soon make the leap from console to cable, as one of the minds behind “Adventure Time” has hinted that he’s developing a “super violent” animated series on what deductive reasoning suggests might very well be “Castlevania.”

Fred Seibert is working on an “unnamed” project based on “one of the most world-famous video games of the last 30 years” under the banner of his own Frederator Studios, the animation house behind both “Adventure Time” and “The Fairly OddParents” — as well as the company with the adaptation rights to “Castlevania.” He made the vague announcement during an appearance on Nickelodeon’s Nick Animation Podcast, explaining that Frederator has owned the rights for more than a decade but hasn’t been able to do anything with them yet.

“Adventure Time,” meanwhile, will end after its ninth season airs in 2018.

