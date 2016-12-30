‘Charlie Brooker’s 2016 Wipe’: Watch the ‘Black Mirror’ Creator’s Hour-Long Political Takedown

The series creator takes viewers through a month-by-month upbraiding of the year that was.

Did 2016 feel a bit like a particularly visceral and vicious episode of “Black Mirror”? Series creator Charlie Brooker agrees.

The future-facing sci-fi satirist — and former broadcaster! that will come in handy! — has taken to the BBC for “Charlie Brooker’s 2016 Wipe,” an hour-long wrap-up (or takedown) of the year that was. It’s even more chilling than it sounds.

The always-wry Brooker sums it up best — it’s “a program about things that happened in 2016” — but the final product is a month-by-month look at everything that happened over the course of the last 12 months (and, yes, most of it is very bad, though damn if Brooker doesn’t make even the most bleak happenings at least bitingly funny).

By the time you get to December, you’ll be exhausted. Happy new year!

Check out the “Charlie Brooker’s 2016 Wipe” below.

The first half of the current season of “Black Mirror” is currently streaming on Netflix.

