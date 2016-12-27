Most-Watched Television Networks: Ranking 2016’s Winners and Losers

Fox News, CNN and MSNBC experienced banner years thanks to the election, while major entertainment networks can't seem to stop their erosion – with a few exceptions.

The presidential election was very, very good to the cable news networks.

Fox News Channel, CNN and MSNBC garnered astounding viewership growth in 2016 thanks to the unconventional matchup between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. Fox News led all basic cable networks this year, with an average of 2,475,000 viewers in primetime – up 36% from last year. CNN jumped 77% (from 732,000 to 1,298,000), and MSNBC leaped 77% (from 596,000 to 1,113,000).

Here are a few more winners and losers from 2016:

WINNERS

NBC: Among the broadcasters, NBC – fueled by the Summer Olympics and programs like NFL football, “The Voice” and “This Is Us,” was the only network to show year-to-year growth in viewers (up 8%) and adults 18-49 (up 3%).

Hallmark Channel: As most general entertainment cable networks struggle with massive erosion, the feel-good network targeting older viewers (you know, the people still watching linear TV) continues to impress. The channel was up a whopping 26% with adults 18-49 in 2016, and its sister Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel also enjoyed double-digit growth. Those Hallmark TV movies may be cheesy, but they’re also heavily watched.

Fox Sports 1: Thanks to its coverage of this year’s thrilling baseball playoffs, which eventually led to the Chicago Cubs’ historic World Series win, Fox Sports 1 grew 24% among viewers this year. It’s still nowhere near dominant ESPN’s ratings, but the network managed to get tremendous sampling this fall. (And it did leap ahead of ESPN2 to become cable’s No. 2 sports network.)

LOSERS

Univision: The Spanish-language network’s telenovelas, mostly produced by Mexico’s Televisa, have seen a steep drop-off in popularity. Rival Telemundo continues to gain on its rivals, and even began beating Univision in the key 18-49 demo this year for the first time ever. Univision’s dominance was once so large that the Spanish giant seemed unbeatable – but as demographics change and younger multilingual Latinos grow in numbers, Univision risks being left behind.

Basic cable entertainment networks: USA, TNT, Discovery, History, AMC and FX are still among the top-rated cable networks on TV, and they’re expanding their scripted offerings in a bid to stay relevant. And yet… all of those networks were down year-to-year in viewers and adults 18-49. The truth of the matter is, audience viewing habits are changing, and as more people watch on demand and via other platforms, the inevitable linear ratings erosion will continue.

HLN: Surprisingly, CNN’s sister network HLN didn’t share in the massive news network growth, essentially remaining flat.

ESPN: The worldwide leader in sports is still the worldwide leader. But the channel must contend with the reality that as cable subscribers move toward “skinny bundles,” ESPN is seeing its distribution decline. Combine that with an 11% ratings dip (ESPN2 was down 19%), and that translates to a real financial hit for parent Disney. Actually

Syfy: The sci-fi network continues to struggle, with a large bench (“Channel Zero,” “Z Nation,” “The Expanse,” “Killjoys,” “Dark Matter,” “The Magicians”) but no real hits. Syfy’s 30% drop (in both viewers and 18-49) was the steepest decline of any major entertainment network.

Cable rebrands: Freeform (née ABC Family, down 22%) and MTV Classic (née VH1 Classic, down 34%) were both down this year after changing their names, while Viceland (née H2) wasn’t even rated this year – but is believed to be down, big time, as well.

Here’s the ranker of almost every ad-supported broadcast and cable network in 2016 (with the exception of certain digital networks, as well as cable networks that aren’t measured by Nielsen), according to total viewers. (Below this chart, we also rank the year’s top 50 most-watched networks in the adults 18-49.)

TOTAL VIEWER RANK NETWORK 2016 VIEWERS 2015 VIEWERS % CHANGE 1 CBS 8,814,000 9,421,000 -6% 2 NBC 8,426,000 7,801,000 8% 3 ABC 6,325,000 6,889,000 -8% 4 Fox 5,053,000 5,247,000 -4% 5 Fox News Channel 2,475,000 1,826,000 36% 6 Univision 1,933,000 2,539,000 -24% 7 ESPN 1,912,000 2,148,000 -11% 8 The CW 1,759,000 1,762,000 flat 9 USA Network

1,681,000 1,821,000 -8% 10 TBS

1,586,000 1,800,000 -12% 11 HGTV 1,583,000 1,502,000 5% 12 TNT

1,551,000 1,724,000 -10% 13 Telemundo

1,505,000 1,444,000 4% 14 Discovery 1,402,000 1,553,000 -10% 15 History 1,333,000 1,491,000 -11% 16 Disney Channel 1,316,000 1,715,000 -23% 17 CNN 1,298,000 732,000 77% 18 AMC

1,256,000 1,376,000 -9% 19 MSNBC 1,113,000 596,000 87% 20 FX

1,109,000 1,224,000 -9% 21 Food Network 1,057,000 1,110,000 -5% 22 Hallmark Channel

1,052,000 959,000 10% 23 Investigation Discovery 994,000 909,000 9% 24 Adult Swim

991,000 1,050,000 -6% 25 Lifetime 955,000 1,036,000 -8% 26 Bravo 908,000 849,000 7% 27 TLC

877,000 926,000 -5% 28 A&E

847,000 937,000 -10% 29 Freeform 812,000 1,046,000 -22% 30 Nick at Nite

808,000 814,000 -1% 31 Spike TV 704,000 779,000 -10% 32 Syfy

692,000 990,000 -30% 33 VH1

639,000 639,000 flat 34 TV Land 620,000 606,000 2% 35 Disney Junior 595,000 617,000 -4% 36 Nick Jr. 594,000 416,000 43% 37 Animal Planet 593,000 636,000 -7% 38 OWN 584,000 537,000 9% 39 MTV

569,000 580,000 -2% 40 Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

549,000 428,000 28% 41 Comedy Central

529,000 583,000 -9% 42 E! 521,000 535,000 -3% 43 National Geographic 512,000 539,000 -5% 44 LMN

503,000 452,000 11% 45 WE TV

500,000 522,000 -4% 46 Fox Sports 1 494,000 397,000 24% 47 Travel Channel 482,000 440,000 10% 48 BET 439,000 588,000 -25% 49 GSN

439,000 423,000 4% 50 INSP

432,000 388,000 11% 51 Tru TV 414,000 458,000 -10% 52 NBC Sports Network

399,000 367,000 9% 53 FXX 389,000 399,000 -3% 54 ESPN2

355,000 436,000 -19% 55 CNBC 339,000 389,000 -13% 56 WGN America 326,000 287,000 14% 57 HLN

325,000 323,000 1% 58 Science Channel

320,000 316,000 1% 59 NFL Network 312,000 399,000 -22% 60 Disney XD

292,000 367,000 -20% 61 NatGeo Wild

267,000 263,000 2% 62 CMT

266,000 293,000 -9% 63 DIY Network 255,000 209,000 22% 64 Oxygen 238,000 239,000 flat 65 BBC America 230,000 261,000 -12% 66 Velocity 222,000 208,000 7% 67 Sundance TV

219,000 174,000 26% 68 The Weather Channel

218,000 226,000 -4% 69 Nicktoons

217,000 262,000 -17% 70 Univision Deportes 212,000 156,000 36% 71 TV One

204,000 208,000 -2% 72 Destination America 195,000 227,000 -14% 73 IFC 190,000 178,000 7% 74 FYI 189,000 191,000 -1% 75 Boomerang 187,000 245,000 -24% 76 American Heroes Channel

Pop TV 179,000 179,000 209,000 170,000 -14% 5% 78 Teennick 178,000 197,000 -10% 79 Reelzchannel 171,000 164,000 4% 80 Galavisión Sprout 169,000 169,000 158,000 160,000 7% 6% 82 MTV2 159,000 170,000 -6% 83 MLB Network

150,000 142,000 6% 84 Discovery Family Channel 148,000 160,000 -8% 85 Cooking Channel

145,000 126,000 15% 86 Esquire Network

141,000 120,000 18% 87 Fox Business Channel

139,000 97,000 43% 88 RFD TV

136,000 126,000 8% 89 FX Movie Channel 133,000 117,000 14% 90 Golf Channel

129,000 124,000 4% 91 UP

125,000 140,000 -11% 92 NBA TV

117,000 109,000 7% 93 Discovery en Español

111,000 114,000 -3% 94 Smithsonian Channel

107,000 90,000 19% 95 Great American Country 99,000 72,000 38% 96 ESPNU

96,000 115,000 -17% 97 Discovery Life

89,000 83,000 7% 98 Ovation 78,000 75,000 4% 99 NBC Universo

77,000 56,000 38% 100 Logo 73,000 65,000 12% 101 Chiller 64,000 88,000 -27% 102 Fox Deportes 62,000 60,000 3% 103 Centric

Fuse 59,000 59,000 68,000 53,000 -13% 11% 105 El Rey

53,000 35,000 51% 106 Cloo

51,000 66,000 -23% 107 Baby First TV

50,000 52,000 -4% 108 Discovery Familia

42,000 50,000 -16% 109 Fox Sports 2

33,000 39,000 -15% 110 MTV Classic

31,000 47,000 -34% 111 BEIN Sports Español

30,000 11,000 173% 112 BEIN Sports

14,000 21,000 -33%

Source: Nielsen. Prime time total viewers, Live+7; Broadcast data: 12/28/15-12/4/16 and 12/29/14-12/6/15; Cable data: 12/28/15-12/18/16, most current, and 12/29/14-12/27/15.

Here are the Top 50 ad-supported networks among adults 18-49 in 2016.

18-49 RANK NETWORK 2016 VIEWERS 2015 VIEWERS % CHANGE 1 NBC 2,782,000 2,699,000 3% 2 CBS 2,264,000 2,391,000 -5% 3 ABC 2,142,000 2,401,000 -11% 4 Fox 2,041,000 2,187,000 -7% 5 Univision 904,000 1,199,000 -25% 6 ESPN 816,000 923,000 -12% 7 The CW 808,000 839,000 -4% 8 Telemundo

754,000 760,000 -1% 9 TBS

729,000 836,000 -13% 10 USA

692,000 723,000 -4% 11 TNT 625,000 639,000 -2% 12 AMC

610,000 698,000 -13% 13 Discovery Channel

575,000 669,000 -14% 14 FX 560,000 609,000 -8% 15 Adult Swim 530,000 543,000 -2% 16 HGTV

476,000 466,000 2% 17 Bravo 469,000 474,000 -1% 18 Food Network

431,000 469,000 -8% 19 History

417,000 476,000 -12% 20 Lifetime 411,000 434,000 -5% 21 Freeform 408,000 527,000 -23% 22 VH1 396,000 400,000 -1% 23 A&E 390,000 399,000 -2% 24 CNN

MTV 373,000 373,000 196,000 371,000 90% 1% 26 Fox News Channel 354,000 234,000 51% 27 Spike TV 344,000 388,000 -11% 28 Comedy Central

337,000 379,000 -11% 29 TLC

334,000 365,000 -8% 30 Investigation Discovery 327,000 310,000 5% 31 Disney Channel

319,000 385,000 -17% 32 Nick at Nite

298,000 276,000 8% 33 E!

290,000 305,000 -5% 34

Syfy 280,000 399,000 -30% 35 Hallmark Channel

251,000 199,000 26% 36 Tru TV

223,000 232,000 -4% 37 FXX

219,000 228,000 -4% 38 BET

209,000 289,000 -28% 39 MSNBC

207,000 104,000 99% 40 OWN

202,000 185,000 9% 41 Fox Sports 1

201,000 170,000 18% 42 Animal Planet 193,000 224,000 -14% 43 LMN

187,000 177,000 6% 44 Disney Junior

184,000 176,000 5% 45 Travel Channel 180,000 175,000 3% 46 WE TV

167,000 185,000 -10% 47 National Geographic NBC Sports Network 163,000 163,000 199,000 147,000 -18% 11% 49 Nick Jr.

159,000 114,000 39% 50 TV Land 157,000 182,000 -14%

Source: Nielsen. Prime time total viewers, Live+7; Broadcast data: 12/28/15-12/4/16 and 12/29/14-12/6/15; Cable data: 12/28/15-12/18/16, most current, and 12/29/14-12/27/15.