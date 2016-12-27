Most-Watched Television Networks: Ranking 2016’s Winners and Losers

The presidential election was very, very good to the cable news networks.
Fox News Channel, CNN and MSNBC garnered astounding viewership growth in 2016 thanks to the unconventional matchup between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. Fox News led all basic cable networks this year, with an average of 2,475,000 viewers in primetime – up 36% from last year. CNN jumped 77% (from 732,000 to 1,298,000), and MSNBC leaped 77% (from 596,000 to 1,113,000).
Here are a few more winners and losers from 2016:
WINNERS
NBC: Among the broadcasters, NBC – fueled by the Summer Olympics and programs like NFL football, “The Voice” and “This Is Us,” was the only network to show year-to-year growth in viewers (up 8%) and adults 18-49 (up 3%).
Hallmark Channel: As most general entertainment cable networks struggle with massive erosion, the feel-good network targeting older viewers (you know, the people still watching linear TV) continues to impress. The channel was up a whopping 26% with adults 18-49 in 2016, and its sister Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel also enjoyed double-digit growth. Those Hallmark TV movies may be cheesy, but they’re also heavily watched.
Fox Sports 1: Thanks to its coverage of this year’s thrilling baseball playoffs, which eventually led to the Chicago Cubs’ historic World Series win, Fox Sports 1 grew 24% among viewers this year. It’s still nowhere near dominant ESPN’s ratings, but the network managed to get tremendous sampling this fall. (And it did leap ahead of ESPN2 to become cable’s No. 2 sports network.)
LOSERS
Univision: The Spanish-language network’s telenovelas, mostly produced by Mexico’s Televisa, have seen a steep drop-off in popularity. Rival Telemundo continues to gain on its rivals, and even began beating Univision in the key 18-49 demo this year for the first time ever. Univision’s dominance was once so large that the Spanish giant seemed unbeatable – but as demographics change and younger multilingual Latinos grow in numbers, Univision risks being left behind.
Basic cable entertainment networks: USA, TNT, Discovery, History, AMC and FX are still among the top-rated cable networks on TV, and they’re expanding their scripted offerings in a bid to stay relevant. And yet… all of those networks were down year-to-year in viewers and adults 18-49. The truth of the matter is, audience viewing habits are changing, and as more people watch on demand and via other platforms, the inevitable linear ratings erosion will continue.
HLN: Surprisingly, CNN’s sister network HLN didn’t share in the massive news network growth, essentially remaining flat.
ESPN: The worldwide leader in sports is still the worldwide leader. But the channel must contend with the reality that as cable subscribers move toward “skinny bundles,” ESPN is seeing its distribution decline. Combine that with an 11% ratings dip (ESPN2 was down 19%), and that translates to a real financial hit for parent Disney. Actually
Syfy: The sci-fi network continues to struggle, with a large bench (“Channel Zero,” “Z Nation,” “The Expanse,” “Killjoys,” “Dark Matter,” “The Magicians”) but no real hits. Syfy’s 30% drop (in both viewers and 18-49) was the steepest decline of any major entertainment network.
Cable rebrands: Freeform (née ABC Family, down 22%) and MTV Classic (née VH1 Classic, down 34%) were both down this year after changing their names, while Viceland (née H2) wasn’t even rated this year – but is believed to be down, big time, as well.
Here’s the ranker of almost every ad-supported broadcast and cable network in 2016 (with the exception of certain digital networks, as well as cable networks that aren’t measured by Nielsen), according to total viewers. (Below this chart, we also rank the year’s top 50 most-watched networks in the adults 18-49.)
|
TOTAL VIEWER RANK
|
NETWORK
|
2016 VIEWERS
|
2015 VIEWERS
|
% CHANGE
|
1
|
CBS
|
8,814,000
|
9,421,000
|
-6%
|
2
|
NBC
|
8,426,000
|
7,801,000
|
8%
|
3
|
ABC
|
6,325,000
|
6,889,000
|
-8%
|
4
|
Fox
|
5,053,000
|
5,247,000
|
-4%
|
5
|
Fox News Channel
|
2,475,000
|
1,826,000
|
36%
|
6
|
Univision
|
1,933,000
|
2,539,000
|
-24%
|
7
|
ESPN
|
1,912,000
|
2,148,000
|
-11%
|
8
|
The CW
|
1,759,000
|
1,762,000
|
flat
|
9
|
USA Network
|
1,681,000
|
1,821,000
|
-8%
|
10
|
TBS
|
1,586,000
|
1,800,000
|
-12%
|
11
|
HGTV
|
1,583,000
|
1,502,000
|
5%
|
12
|
TNT
|
1,551,000
|
1,724,000
|
-10%
|
13
|
Telemundo
|
1,505,000
|
1,444,000
|
4%
|
14
|
Discovery
|1,402,000
|
1,553,000
|
-10%
|
15
|
History
|
1,333,000
|
1,491,000
|
-11%
|
16
|
Disney Channel
|
1,316,000
|
1,715,000
|
-23%
|
17
|
CNN
|
1,298,000
|
732,000
|
77%
|
18
|
AMC
|
1,256,000
|
1,376,000
|
-9%
|
19
|
MSNBC
|
1,113,000
|
596,000
|
87%
|
20
|
FX
|
1,109,000
|
1,224,000
|
-9%
|
21
|
Food Network
|
1,057,000
|
1,110,000
|
-5%
|
22
|
Hallmark Channel
|
1,052,000
|
959,000
|
10%
|
23
|
Investigation Discovery
|
994,000
|
909,000
|
9%
|
24
|
Adult Swim
|
991,000
|
1,050,000
|
-6%
|
25
|
Lifetime
|
955,000
|
1,036,000
|
-8%
|
26
|
Bravo
|
908,000
|
849,000
|
7%
|
27
|
TLC
|
877,000
|
926,000
|
-5%
|
28
|
A&E
|
847,000
|
937,000
|
-10%
|
29
|
Freeform
|
812,000
|
1,046,000
|
-22%
|
30
|
Nick at Nite
|
808,000
|
814,000
|
-1%
|
31
|
Spike TV
|
704,000
|
779,000
|
-10%
|
32
|
Syfy
|
692,000
|
990,000
|
-30%
|
33
|
VH1
|
639,000
|
639,000
|
flat
|
34
|
TV Land
|
620,000
|
606,000
|
2%
|
35
|
Disney Junior
|
595,000
|
617,000
|
-4%
|
36
|
Nick Jr.
|
594,000
|
416,000
|
43%
|
37
|
Animal Planet
|
593,000
|
636,000
|
-7%
|
38
|
OWN
|
584,000
|
537,000
|
9%
|
39
|
MTV
|
569,000
|
580,000
|
-2%
|
40
|
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
|
549,000
|
428,000
|
28%
|
41
|
Comedy Central
|
529,000
|
583,000
|
-9%
|
42
|
E!
|
521,000
|
535,000
|
-3%
|
43
|
National Geographic
|
512,000
|
539,000
|
-5%
|
44
|
LMN
|
503,000
|
452,000
|
11%
|
45
|
WE TV
|
500,000
|
522,000
|
-4%
|
46
|
Fox Sports 1
|
494,000
|
397,000
|
24%
|
47
|
Travel Channel
|
482,000
|
440,000
|
10%
|
48
|
BET
|
439,000
|
588,000
|
-25%
|
49
|
GSN
|
439,000
|
423,000
|
4%
|
50
|
INSP
|
432,000
|
388,000
|
11%
|
51
|
Tru TV
|
414,000
|
458,000
|
-10%
|
52
|
NBC Sports Network
|
399,000
|
367,000
|
9%
|
53
|FXX
|
389,000
|
399,000
|
-3%
|
54
|
ESPN2
|
355,000
|
436,000
|
-19%
|
55
|
CNBC
|
339,000
|
389,000
|
-13%
|
56
|
WGN America
|
326,000
|
287,000
|
14%
|
57
|
HLN
|
325,000
|
323,000
|
1%
|
58
|
Science Channel
|
320,000
|
316,000
|
1%
|
59
|
NFL Network
|
312,000
|
399,000
|
-22%
|
60
|
Disney XD
|
292,000
|
367,000
|
-20%
|
61
|
NatGeo Wild
|
267,000
|
263,000
|
2%
|
62
|
CMT
|
266,000
|
293,000
|
-9%
|
63
|
DIY Network
|
255,000
|
209,000
|
22%
|
64
|
Oxygen
|
238,000
|
239,000
|
flat
|
65
|
BBC America
|
230,000
|
261,000
|
-12%
|
66
|
Velocity
|
222,000
|
208,000
|
7%
|
67
|
Sundance TV
|
219,000
|
174,000
|
26%
|
68
|
The Weather Channel
|
218,000
|
226,000
|
-4%
|
69
|
Nicktoons
|
217,000
|
262,000
|
-17%
|
70
|
Univision Deportes
|
212,000
|
156,000
|
36%
|
71
|
TV One
|
204,000
|
208,000
|
-2%
|
72
|
Destination America
|
195,000
|
227,000
|
-14%
|
73
|
IFC
|
190,000
|
178,000
|
7%
|
74
|
FYI
|
189,000
|
191,000
|
-1%
|
75
|
Boomerang
|
187,000
|
245,000
|
-24%
|
76
|
American Heroes Channel
Pop TV
|
179,000
179,000
|
209,000
170,000
|
-14%
5%
|
78
|
Teennick
|
178,000
|
197,000
|
-10%
|
79
|
Reelzchannel
|
171,000
|
164,000
|
4%
|
80
|
Galavisión
Sprout
|
169,000
169,000
|
158,000
160,000
|
7%
6%
|
82
|
MTV2
|
159,000
|
170,000
|
-6%
|
83
|
MLB Network
|
150,000
|
142,000
|
6%
|
84
|
Discovery Family Channel
|
148,000
|
160,000
|
-8%
|
85
|
Cooking Channel
|
145,000
|
126,000
|
15%
|
86
|
Esquire Network
|
141,000
|
120,000
|
18%
|
87
|
Fox Business Channel
|
139,000
|
97,000
|
43%
|
88
|
RFD TV
|
136,000
|
126,000
|
8%
|
89
|
FX Movie Channel
|
133,000
|
117,000
|
14%
|
90
|
Golf Channel
|
129,000
|
124,000
|
4%
|
91
|
UP
|
125,000
|
140,000
|
-11%
|
92
|
NBA TV
|
117,000
|
109,000
|
7%
|
93
|
Discovery en Español
|
111,000
|
114,000
|
-3%
|
94
|
Smithsonian Channel
|
107,000
|
90,000
|
19%
|
95
|
Great American Country
|
99,000
|
72,000
|
38%
|
96
|
ESPNU
|
96,000
|
115,000
|
-17%
|
97
|
Discovery Life
|
89,000
|
83,000
|
7%
|
98
|
Ovation
|
78,000
|
75,000
|
4%
|
99
|
NBC Universo
|
77,000
|
56,000
|
38%
|
100
|
Logo
|
73,000
|
65,000
|
12%
|
101
|
Chiller
|
64,000
|
88,000
|
-27%
|
102
|
Fox Deportes
|
62,000
|
60,000
|
3%
|
103
|
Centric
Fuse
|
59,000
59,000
|
68,000
53,000
|
-13%
11%
|
105
|
El Rey
|
53,000
|
35,000
|
51%
|
106
|
Cloo
|
51,000
|
66,000
|
-23%
|
107
|
Baby First TV
|
50,000
|
52,000
|
-4%
|
108
|
Discovery Familia
|
42,000
|
50,000
|
-16%
|
109
|
Fox Sports 2
|
33,000
|
39,000
|
-15%
|
110
|
MTV Classic
|
31,000
|
47,000
|
-34%
|
111
|
BEIN Sports Español
|
30,000
|
11,000
|
173%
|
112
|
BEIN Sports
|
14,000
|
21,000
|
-33%
Source: Nielsen. Prime time total viewers, Live+7; Broadcast data: 12/28/15-12/4/16 and 12/29/14-12/6/15; Cable data: 12/28/15-12/18/16, most current, and 12/29/14-12/27/15.
Here are the Top 50 ad-supported networks among adults 18-49 in 2016.
|
18-49
RANK
|
NETWORK
|
2016 VIEWERS
|
2015 VIEWERS
|
% CHANGE
|
1
|
NBC
|
2,782,000
|
2,699,000
|
3%
|
2
|
CBS
|
2,264,000
|
2,391,000
|
-5%
|
3
|
ABC
|
2,142,000
|
2,401,000
|
-11%
|
4
|
Fox
|
2,041,000
|
2,187,000
|
-7%
|
5
|
Univision
|
904,000
|
1,199,000
|
-25%
|
6
|
ESPN
|
816,000
|
923,000
|
-12%
|
7
|
The CW
|
808,000
|
839,000
|
-4%
|
8
|
Telemundo
|
754,000
|
760,000
|
-1%
|
9
|
TBS
|
729,000
|
836,000
|
-13%
|
10
|
USA
|
692,000
|
723,000
|
-4%
|
11
|
TNT
|
625,000
|
639,000
|
-2%
|
12
|
AMC
|
610,000
|
698,000
|
-13%
|
13
|
Discovery Channel
|
575,000
|
669,000
|
-14%
|
14
|
FX
|
560,000
|
609,000
|
-8%
|
15
|
Adult Swim
|
530,000
|
543,000
|
-2%
|
16
|
HGTV
|
476,000
|
466,000
|
2%
|
17
|
Bravo
|
469,000
|
474,000
|
-1%
|
18
|
Food Network
|
431,000
|
469,000
|
-8%
|
19
|
History
|
417,000
|
476,000
|
-12%
|
20
|
Lifetime
|
411,000
|
434,000
|
-5%
|
21
|
Freeform
|
408,000
|
527,000
|
-23%
|
22
|
VH1
|
396,000
|
400,000
|
-1%
|
23
|
A&E
|
390,000
|
399,000
|
-2%
|
24
|
CNN
MTV
|
373,000
373,000
|
196,000
371,000
|
90%
1%
|
26
|
Fox News Channel
|
354,000
|
234,000
|
51%
|
27
|
Spike TV
|
344,000
|
388,000
|
-11%
|
28
|
Comedy Central
|
337,000
|
379,000
|
-11%
|
29
|
TLC
|
334,000
|
365,000
|
-8%
|
30
|
Investigation Discovery
|
327,000
|
310,000
|
5%
|
31
|
Disney Channel
|
319,000
|
385,000
|
-17%
|
32
|
Nick at Nite
|
298,000
|
276,000
|
8%
|
33
|
E!
|
290,000
|
305,000
|
-5%
|
34
|Syfy
|
280,000
|
399,000
|
-30%
|
35
|
Hallmark Channel
|
251,000
|
199,000
|
26%
|
36
|
Tru TV
|
223,000
|
232,000
|
-4%
|
37
|
FXX
|
219,000
|
228,000
|
-4%
|
38
|
BET
|
209,000
|
289,000
|
-28%
|
39
|
MSNBC
|
207,000
|
104,000
|
99%
|
40
|
OWN
|
202,000
|
185,000
|
9%
|
41
|
Fox Sports 1
|
201,000
|
170,000
|
18%
|
42
|Animal Planet
|
193,000
|
224,000
|
-14%
|
43
|
LMN
|
187,000
|
177,000
|
6%
|
44
|
Disney Junior
|
184,000
|
176,000
|
5%
|
45
|
Travel Channel
|
180,000
|
175,000
|
3%
|
46
|
WE TV
|
167,000
|
185,000
|
-10%
|
47
|
National Geographic
NBC Sports Network
|
163,000
163,000
|
199,000
147,000
|
-18%
11%
|
49
|
Nick Jr.
|
159,000
|
114,000
|
39%
|
50
|TV Land
|
157,000
|
182,000
|
-14%
Source: Nielsen. Prime time total viewers, Live+7; Broadcast data: 12/28/15-12/4/16 and 12/29/14-12/6/15; Cable data: 12/28/15-12/18/16, most current, and 12/29/14-12/27/15.