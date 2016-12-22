‘Colony’ Season 2 Photos: Sci-Fi Drama Returns Next Month (Exclusive)

The sophomore season premieres on January 12.

“Colony,” which reunites “Lost” showrunner Carlton Cuse with star Josh Holloway (who played Sawyer during his time on the Island), is set to return for its second season next month. Ahead of that return, USA Network has shared exclusive art with IndieWire. Avail yourself of it below.

Here’s the synopsis for the show’s second season: “‘Colony’ returns when alien intelligence are still in control of a near-future Los Angeles. In an effort to get their son back, Will (Josh Holloway) has been cooperating with the Collaborators and now knows about his wife Katie’s (Sarah Wayne Callies) alliance with the Resistance. With her secret out, and now finding themselves on opposite sides of the battle, have they jeopardized any hope reuniting their family?”

“Colony” first premiered this January. Its second season, which will likewise consist of 10 episodes, premieres on January 12, 2017.

