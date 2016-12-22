‘Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee’ Season 9 Trailer: Jerry Seinfeld Drives With Christoph Waltz and More

Kristen Wiig, Cedric the Entertainer and Norm Macdonald also ride shotgun.

Christoph Waltz may not be a stand-up comedian, but he’s a comedic actor in his own way (“Horrible Bosses 2,” “Inglourious Basterds”). Now, the two-time Oscar winner is riding shotgun with Jerry Seinfeld in Season 9 of the web series, “Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee.” Crackle debuted the first sneak peek of the ninth installment, which also features Kristen Wiig, Cedric the Entertainer and Norm Macdonald, among others.

In the new year, these famous faces will join Seinfeld as he drives them around in fancy, vintage cars and chats with them about whatever they want, all while having a nice cup of joe. The latest trailer doesn’t give much of what they’ll be discussing, aside from sweaters, sandwiches, and Waltz getting offered Nazi roles.

The web series premiered in 2012 and has aired 53 episodes to date. Former guests include Larry David, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Louis C.K., Tina Fey, and even President Barack Obama.

“Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” returns January 5 on Crackle. Check out the trailer below.

